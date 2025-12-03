The Nightmare Scenario the Jaguars Have to Avoid in Week 14

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are sitting in a good spot for their playoff push heading into their Week 14 clash with the Indianapolis Colts, but the NFL is an ever-changing landscape.

For the Jaguars, they need to simply take care of their business against the Colts to ensure they keep their strong positioning. But to go along with the stakes the Jaguars are already facing, there is one clear nightmare scenario the Jaguars need to work to avoid.

Nightmare Scenario

For the Jaguars, there are few Week 14 scenarios that see them falling out of the current playoff picture, but there is one doomsday outcome on hand. Obviously, it starts with the one thing the Jaguars actually can control, which is their performance against the Colts. The Jaguars have no impact on the other AFC matchups that will play a part in their playoff standing, so the first step is to win their own game.

But in the event the Jaguars do not pull through with the win in EverBank on Sunday, the Jaguars will have some clear rooting interests in three other critical AFC clashes. The three games that will impact the Jaguars' playoff push are: Houston Texans-Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles-Los Angeles Chargers, and Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills.

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen smiles to the crowd as he walks of the field against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Jaguars' rooting interests for each of these games are clear. The Jaguars will need to see the Texans, Chargers and Bills falter to ensure they are in the best position possible. But in a world where the Colts/Texans/Chargers/Bills all win in Week 14, the Jaguars would find themselves out of the top-7 in the AFC entering Week 15.

If just one of those games plays out differently, the Jaguars will still be holding onto a playoff spot. But in the event the Jaguars do not get the job done against the Colts, then their rooting interests will clearly belong with three other teams.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks with officials before the start of the game against the Los Angeles Charges in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think that we all kind of know what's riding on these kind of games. Division games in December. The season doesn't end one way or the other on Sunday. It's our next opportunity against a very quality opponent that also just happens to be in our division and we we're all fighting for it. We're all fighting to stay up there and to compete each week to give yourself a chance at the end of the year," Coen said on Wednesday.

"But your ops are starting to get a little bit smaller. The windows starting to close in terms of opportunities on Sundays. Our players work really hard from all year round for these opportunities on Sunday. And to know that as you get into December, well you're only getting so many more of these ops, we're going to practice a whole heck of a lot more than we're going to play ultimately. So, taking advantage of the ops that are here and hey, we’ve got to go seize the moment as well.”

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

