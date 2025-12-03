Jaguars Make Roster Moves Ahead of Colts Clash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are shifting pieces on their roster ahead of Sunday's big clash with the Indianapolis Colts, and they likely are not done.

The Jaguars officially signed defensive lineman Matt Dickerson to the active roster from the practice squad, a move that came after he was elevated to the game day roster in recent weeks. His roster spot was freed up by the waiving of Austin Trammell earlier in the week, and on Wednesday, the Jaguars also brought Trammell back to the team via a practice squad signing.

Jaguars Moves

Dickerson has appeared in 43 regular season games during his career with the Titans (2018-20), Falcons (2022), Chiefs (2023), Dolphins (2024) and Jaguars (2025). He was a standard elevation for the last three games. Dickerson has totaled 44 career tackles (four for loss) and three quarterback hits.

Dickerson saw his role increase last week against the Tennessee Titans due to the hand injury to Arik Armstead. With Armstead's hand injury still a storyline of focus this week, it remains to be seen if Dickerson might play a tangible role on Sunday for the Colts battle.

Trammell has appeared in each of the last five games for Jacksonville and has spent the last two seasons with the team, splitting time between the active roster and practice squad. He has appeared in 30 career games and totaled 11 receptions for 128 yards in five seasons with the Falcons (2021), Rams (2022-23) and Jaguars (2024-25). He has also returned 27 punts for 190 yards and seven kickoffs for 155 yards in his career.

With Parker Washington going down with a hip injury last week against the Titans, Trammell seems like a natural elevation on game day this Sunday as well as he steps into both the offense and return game.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Austin Trammell (81) celebrates after making a catch during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I think there's definitely a mold of players that we are ultimately looking for and hunting up. And we have a lot of those guys in this building, that've helped us get to the point where we're at. And then when you do need to go look outside and make some of those moves when those moves are made within players probably being intangibly rich, I think that usually is kind of something that we're looking for," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said earlier this week.

"The height, weight, speed, traits is always nice to have, but for us, it's more so about, how much does the game make sense to them, how much does the game mean to them? And that's something that we've tried to eyeball when it comes to making some of these decisions."

