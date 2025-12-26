Jaguars' Lawrence Bodes High Respect For Colts Legend

Every year, there is a compelling story that dominates the NFL headlines throughout the season. This year, it is the return of former Chargers and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers, one of the greatest signal-callers of the 21st century.

After Daniel Jones went down with a torn Achilles against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Colts made a desperation call for their 2020 quarterback, Rivers, who played his final season with the team before retiring and becoming the head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School. Rivers signed with the team that week, and recently turned back the clocks with an inspiring performance in a blowout defeat to the 49ers.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will get his first opportunity to play against the all-time great passer, who retired the year before Lawrence was drafted No. 1 overall. He spoke to reporters this week before the holidays on his admiration for Rivers' comeback five years post-retirement and the respect he has for the Chargers legend.

Lawrence on Rivers' comeback

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks to reporters after the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Lawrence said it will be cool to face Rivers for the first time in his career, despite the inciting circumstances. He has an ample amount of respect for the Colts' signal-caller and is impressed with what he has done in recent weeks as the starter, despite looking as though he came straight off couch at home to return to the NFL.

"I have a ton of respect for Philip," Lawrence said. "A guy that obviously is an all-time great quarterback in this league, and obviously he's coming back and playing. It's been impressive to see what he’s done the last few weeks."

Dec 29, 2019; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws a pass to running back Austin Ekeler (30) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

There was no indication of how Rivers would perform five years after his last NFL snap, as Lawrence acknowledged, understanding that there is no limit to what a human being can do, but the Jaguars franchise quarterbacks appreciate how well Rivers has played, calling it "super cool" to watch it unfold while getting the chance to meet him for the first time.

"I think obviously there's no limit to what you can do, but obviously at that age people probably thought a certain thing about how he's going to play and he's been playing really well. So, it's been cool to watch," Lawrence said. "Obviously, look forward to saying what's up to him after the game, talking to him, meeting him. Never got a chance to meet him. So, excited about that and it'll be fun. It'll be a fun one, so it'll be cool."

