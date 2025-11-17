What Was Different for Trevor Lawrence in Win Over Chargers
The Jacksonville Jaguars knew they'd need a big game from Trevor Lawrence. The franchise quarterback struggled heavily in their Week 10 loss to the Houston Texans, finishing with just 158 yards on 13-of-23 passing for one touchdown to one interception. The defense was able to keep him contained and constantly under duress, sacking him five times for 39 yards.
When the Jaguars needed him most, he failed to move the chains in the fourth quarter, going 3-and-out twice in a row to let the Texans mount a comeback down 19 points against a reeling and weary defense. Clearly, Jacksonville needs more from its $250 million quarterback than what he showed in Houston.
Against the Los Angeles Chargers, he might not have had the craziest individual statistical performance, but he did more than enough to get his team the win, with the Jaguars coasting to a dominant 35-7 victory. Lawrence looked different in Week 11, in more ways than one.
Lawrence dons the wristband once again
Trevor Lawrence went for just 153 yards on 14-of-22 passing for one touchdown and one interception against the Los Angeles Chargers. However, he did enough to keep the defense honest and allow Travis Etienne Jr. and Bhayshul Tuten to take advantage on the ground. T-Law himself had a rushing touchdown, too, on a designed quarterback keeper.
Throughout the game, Lawrence looked under control, regularly making the correct decisions to keep his offense on track — outside of his one pick, of course. He didn't connect on his deep shots, but he did draw multiple defensive pass interference flags with his aggressiveness, showing that he can choose the right moments to take chances. He didn't take any sacks despite facing one of the most fearsome pass rushes in the NFL this year.
Fans who have paid attention throughout the season may have noticed that T-Law was sporting a different look against the Chargers, donning a playsheet wristband once again. Liam Coen and the coaching staff had spoken earlier in the campaign about how they wanted to entrust their quarterback to make adjustments without it. That raised some questions when it was brought back in Week 11, but Coen said it was more for him than it was for Lawrence:
"I thought it actually really helped us. We did it for not the whole plan and everything. It was some specific stuff that we wanted to maybe play a little bit faster and just have a little bit more tempo in and out of the huddle, and just more clarity on some of the things, and I know it definitely helped us, I think today."
