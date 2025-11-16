Jaguars vs. Chargers: Week 11 Live Game Thread
The Jacksonville Jaguars need a bounce-back game. Following their pitiful loss and fourth-quarter collapse against the Houston Texans, morale couldn't be lower in Duval. As down in the dumps as the fans are, though, the team can't let their latest defeat linger.
In Week 11, they take on the Los Angeles Chargers. Considering they allowed backup quarterback Davis Mills to mount a 19-point comeback against them with three straight touchdown drives, the Jaguars' defense will have their work cut out for them trying to slow down dark-horse MVP Justin Herbert and a deep crop of talented pass-catchers in Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen, Quentin Johnston, and Oronde Gadsden II.
This game isn't just about getting back on track, though. The Jaguars have a critical opportunity to bolster their playoff chances this season in their upcoming bout with the Chargers.
Week 11 practically a must-win game
Despite their brutal loss to the Houston Texans, the Jacksonville Jaguars are still in position to make a run at the playoffs this year. At 5-4, they're currently the seventh seed in the AFC and in possession of the final Wild Card spot in the conference. However, Week 10 marked their third loss in four games, and they have challengers right on their tail in the standings.
The Jaguars are only above the Kansas City Chiefs right now because of their head-to-head win over Patrick Mahomes and the reigning AFC champions in Week 5. It's a pretty safe bet that KC will go on a run to finish the season and make their way into the postseason once again.
The Jags will either have to ward off the Chiefs and the other teams below them vying for a bid, such as the Baltimore Ravens, or they'll have to surpass someone above them, like the Los Angeles Chargers. Beating LA would drastically increase Jacksonville's chances of doing both.
Injuries will be a major factor
Both the Jaguars and the Chargers are limping into Week 11. Unfortunately, Jacksonville won't have Brenton Strange back like it hoped to. He was eligible to return after his mandatory four-week furlough on IR, but the tight end isn't ready yet to make his way back onto the field. Backup Hunter Long will also be unavailable. The Jaguars will also be without three of their top defensive backs in Jourdan Lewis, Travis Hunter Jr., and Eric Murray.
The most critical absence for Jacksonville, though, is Anton Harrison. Considering the offensive line's struggles against the Texans, losing arguably their best lineman is highly discouraging. The Chargers will also be without their top tackle in Joe Alt, who was lost for the season. Rookie running back Omarion Hampton is still on IR, while several players are listed as questionable, including backup tackle Bobby Hart and wide receiver Quentin Johnston.
Be sure to check back with this page for all our critical live game updates for the Jaguars' Week
Get all of our Jaguars' live game threads this year when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.