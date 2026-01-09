How Jaguars' Liam Coen Has Proved to Be Invaluable

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam has been everything the franchise needed, and then some.

In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we discuss the importance of Coen to the franchise's quick success in 2025, and why the current coaching cycle only makes his hiring even more of a grand slam.

To watch today's episode, view below.

A year after one of the most hapless and miserable seasons in franchise history, the Jaguars have gone from a 4-13 team to a 13-4 team, winning the AFC South and earning the No. 3 seed in the AFC. While it has taken complete organizational buy-in and the efforts of countless players, coaches and staff on and off the field, Coen serves as the central reason the Jaguars are here.

Simply put, the Jaguars needed Coen in every way possible. The Jaguars had lacked an edge during the Doug Pederson era, often falling apart against adversity and against more physical teams. The Jaguars talked a big game of being a tough and resilient team, but it hardly showed during their 2023 collapse and their 2024 debacle.

That led the Jaguars to Coen, who has turned the Jaguars into one of the NFL's best in just one season at the helm. The results and numbers say it all when it comes to the job Coen has done to this point

In 2025, the Jaguars played eight games against teams that qualified for the postseason, tied for the most of any playoff team. Their five wins in those games are the second most in the NFL. Jacksonville recorded a +10 turnover margin against playoff teams in the 2025 regular season, the best mark in the NFL.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen celebrates on the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

“I think you try not to put too many expectations on it when you take the job. Like I didn't sit here saying, ‘I hope we win eight’ or ‘I hope we win ten.’ I didn't put many of those labels on the job. When you get it, you're really just hoping to improve and to help players improve, you're hoping to obviously continue to elevate the standard and raise the bar," Coen said this week.

"To say, I assumed we would win 13 games when I took the job, I can't say that. But I think that, I guess you could say we've, I'm not going to say overachieved, but I think you can say that we've probably gotten a lot better in some ways. And so, you say, yeah, you've helped, you've done what you wanted to do, which was get better, which was improve, which was help individual players reach their potentials. Like those are the goals that you have. And so, I guess you could say we've reached some of those goals for sure.”

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.