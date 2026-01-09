Liam Coen Lets Dust Settle Before Jaguars-Bills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has taught his team well.

Coen's message all season has been for the Jaguars to embrace to attitude of going 1-0 each and every week, not looming on the past or focusing on the future. And as the Jaguars prepare for their playoff battle with the Buffalo Bills, Coen's locker room hasn't let up.

The Jaguars ' locker room has preached the same message Coen has taught them throughout the season, a clear sign that Coen's preaching has seeped into the DNA of the Jaguars' locker room and franchise.

And now, Coen will need the Jaguars to turn to their 1-0 mentality once more as they prepare for yet another do-or-die game -- the same type of games they have been playing all season long to this point.

“Yeah, I think that's just a result that will come on Sunday that we'll have to figure out what it is. I mean, you don't put yourself there at all. I have not put myself there at all personally," Coen said on Friday.

"You just keep trying to do what you've been doing to the best of your ability and then let the results be what they may and go play your asses off on Sunday for 60 minutes and see what the heck happens. So, it's just the way that this game works."

Coen and the Jaguars have played with high stakes all season long. Had the Jaguars lost a single game during their seven-game winning string to end the season, they would have lost the AFC South title to the Houston Texans. Every single game was a must-win game, and the Jaguars came out on top each time.

The Jaguars have been preparing for this moment all season long, since the first day they hired Coen. Coen has taught the Jaguars how to have a singular focus and a steely reserve each game, something the Jaguars struggled with time and time again in past years. The Jaguars, and Coen, are built for this moment.

"The way that you have to stay so singularly focused on your job, your execution, your responsibilities, your details, the game plan, knowing your opponent to the best of your ability and then go play because you let anything else get into your mind, it just starts to cloud it and you start to think about things that really don't matter," Coen said.

