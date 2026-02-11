Liam Coen Provides Encouraging Update on Jaguars' Travis Hunter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There won't be a bigger storyline for the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason than Travis Hunter.

Hunter, the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, was the focal point of the Jaguars' 2025 offseason. After the aggressive trade up for the Heisman Trophy winner, Hunter's determined ability to play both cornerback and wide receiver captivated the rest of the NFL leading into last season.

And while Hunter certainly flashed exciting talent at both positions, a non-contact knee injury in practice in Week 9 limited him to just seven games as a rookie. Luckily, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen had a highly encouraging report from Super Bowl week.

Coen's Hunter Update

Speaking to CBS Sports' Pete Prisco, Coen said that Hunter has progressed well since his injury after recently seeing him at the Miller Electric Facility.

"Yeah, first and foremost. I mean, Travis looks great right now. I actually was in the weight room working out last week. Saw him bouncing around, bouncing through. Looks great walking around," Coen said.

"He's excited, right? This was a minor setback for a major comeback, and he's extremely mentally tough. He's resilient. He's never had a major injury like this in his career, but he's attacked it the right way."

Hunter was fresh off his best game of the season before his injury ahead of the Jaguars' Week 9 battle with the Las Vegas Raiders. Two weeks prior, Hunter recorded over 100 receiving yards and caught his first touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams, while also recording a pass breakup against Davante Adams while on defense.

The arrow for Hunter was looking up according to a wide array of coaches and players who saw all the signs of a breakout soon to come. But because of his injury, Hunter had to sit out as the Jaguars went 9-1 in the final 10 games of the season without him. Hunter eventually underwent surgery, and his status for 2026 is the most important aspect of the Jaguars' entire offseason.

It remains to be seen where Hunter will be deployed the most during his sophomore campaign. Jaguars general manager James Gladstone has already said Hunter will see an expanded role at cornerback. But until the plan is put into place, expect for plenty of more focus on Hunter's path forward.

"We're going to continue to be able to evaluate, alright, what does his schedule look like? Where do we need him more on this day or as a team? And we'll continue to be fluid with that," Coen said.

"But I'm excited about adding, you know, Travis back into the fold, getting him back in because when you're hurt like that, nothing hurts you more as a player."

