Liam Coen is Right to Give NFL Warning Over Trevor Lawrence's 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Liam Coen has a simple warning for the rest of the NFL in 2026: watch out for Trevor Lawrence.

The Jaguars' franchise QB shone in his first season under Coen, putting together the best stretch of his entire career and leading the Jaguars to a 13-4 record and their second AFC South title in the Lawrence era.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But that was last year. Lawrence, Coen and the entire Jaguars organization have firmly put 2025 behind them in hopes of reaching even greater heights in 2026. For Coen, that means there is a simple path Lawrence can take to improve.

And that path? Well, that path should terrify just about every team on the Jaguars' schedule.

Lawrence's Jump

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after a touchdown during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Simply put, there is no reason for expectations around Lawrence to be anything but sky high in 2026. Coen knows it, and the rest of the NFL will soon enough. Even after a stellar first season under Coen, it is clear that there are more levels Lawrence can hit in his second year in the system, especially after all the changes he dealt with during the first few years of his career.

Speaking with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Coen detailed exactly why he is so excited for Lawrence's second year in his system. And when looking at his stance, it is difficult to poke many holes in his logic.

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates after a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

"Look, four new systems, multiple different head coach situations, OCs, whatever it is. Go throughout the season, and you find out, I mean, doesn't miss a single practice, doesn't miss a single throw in practice, played the whole season," Coen said. "Obviously, MVP finalist, Comeback Player of the Year finalist, did some great things ... There is so much room to continue to improve."

If anything, last season shouldn't be Lawrence's peak under Coen -- it should be on of his lowest stretches. That seems like a grand statement to make now, but Lawrence with a healthy offseason and a returning staff, system, and supporting cast? Coen has every right to be over the moon about what he could possibly do.

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Lawrence is a phenomenal talent who, at his best, can go toe-to-toe with the NFL's top quarterbacks. Coen and the Jaguars should not expect more of the same. They should expect Lawrence to take that next step and, ultimately, to enter the upper echelon of quarterbacks.

Just because it should happen does not mean it will, of course. But for the first time in years, it feels like the NFL should be rightfully afraid of what Lawrence can be.