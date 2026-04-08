Liam Coen is Right to Give NFL Warning Over Trevor Lawrence's 2026
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Liam Coen has a simple warning for the rest of the NFL in 2026: watch out for Trevor Lawrence.
The Jaguars' franchise QB shone in his first season under Coen, putting together the best stretch of his entire career and leading the Jaguars to a 13-4 record and their second AFC South title in the Lawrence era.
But that was last year. Lawrence, Coen and the entire Jaguars organization have firmly put 2025 behind them in hopes of reaching even greater heights in 2026. For Coen, that means there is a simple path Lawrence can take to improve.
And that path? Well, that path should terrify just about every team on the Jaguars' schedule.
Lawrence's Jump
Simply put, there is no reason for expectations around Lawrence to be anything but sky high in 2026. Coen knows it, and the rest of the NFL will soon enough. Even after a stellar first season under Coen, it is clear that there are more levels Lawrence can hit in his second year in the system, especially after all the changes he dealt with during the first few years of his career.
Speaking with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Coen detailed exactly why he is so excited for Lawrence's second year in his system. And when looking at his stance, it is difficult to poke many holes in his logic.
"Look, four new systems, multiple different head coach situations, OCs, whatever it is. Go throughout the season, and you find out, I mean, doesn't miss a single practice, doesn't miss a single throw in practice, played the whole season," Coen said. "Obviously, MVP finalist, Comeback Player of the Year finalist, did some great things ... There is so much room to continue to improve."
If anything, last season shouldn't be Lawrence's peak under Coen -- it should be on of his lowest stretches. That seems like a grand statement to make now, but Lawrence with a healthy offseason and a returning staff, system, and supporting cast? Coen has every right to be over the moon about what he could possibly do.
Lawrence is a phenomenal talent who, at his best, can go toe-to-toe with the NFL's top quarterbacks. Coen and the Jaguars should not expect more of the same. They should expect Lawrence to take that next step and, ultimately, to enter the upper echelon of quarterbacks.
Just because it should happen does not mean it will, of course. But for the first time in years, it feels like the NFL should be rightfully afraid of what Lawrence can be.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley