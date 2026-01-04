Jaguars' Look to Complete Franchise Turnaround vs. Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars are nearing the completion of a franchise turnaround from worst-to-first in Year One of the Liam Coen & James Galdstone Era.

Sitting at 12-4, the Jaguars have accomplished so much since their bye week, including winning eight of their last nine games, including a seven-game winning streak dating back to mid-November. These are great times for the franchise, and excitement has built to a level not seen in many years for the organization. However, Jacksonville must come prepared in Week 18 against its rival, the Tennessee Titans.

With Coen's intentions of starting his players with the AFC South on the line, Sunday is a must-win no matter what. Win, and get a home playoff game with a chance to make a deep run in the AFC postseason.

A turnaround (and division title) in reach

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The regular season started hot for the Jaguars, starting 4-1 with a major win on Monday Night Football against the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs. Then, they slumped into the bye week with losses to two NFC West foes Seattle Seahawks, the NFC's No. 1 seed, and the Los Angeles Rams. The offense was too inconsistent, as was quarterback Trevor Lawrence, with a defense struggling to get takeaways midway through the season and sack the quarterback.

Then, things changed when Coen finally got Lawrence to play freely and loosely, while a defense that struggled to sack the quarterback began to do so. From there, Jacksonville became the hottest team in the sport, leading to Coen's name being in the Coach of the Year running. One win away from the AFC South crown for the first time since 2022, the Jaguars still have to face an ascending Tennessee Titans ball club.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) looks to bring down Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars must be careful not to fall for this potential trap game, as Cam Ward continues to flash brilliance that made him the top draft pick last April. The Titans have a feisty run defense that shut down Jacksonville on Thanksgiving weekend, while their offense is playing freely with nothing to lose--a dangerous combination for a team trying to win the division.

Jacksonville will need to take care of business this weekend. It is too important a game to let slip away, especially with the elite defense the Houston Texans have leaned on during their own eight-game winning streak. A win on Sunday would signal a massive accomplishment for the new regime as a major turnaround for a franchise always known for being one of the laughing stocks of the sport.

The only way for the Jaguars as an organization is up, and a win continues that in pursuit of a real possibility to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February, which could officially make this one of the great turnarounds in NFL history.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Be sure you follow along with us on X (formerly known as Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley, and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.