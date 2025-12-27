Jaguars Mailbag on Colts Battle, Draft Takes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Throughout the season, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Q: For the 2026 draft, where do you see the biggest need on offense and defense, respectively?
A: Defensive tackle is the clear biggest need on defense in my eyes. Arik Armstead will be another year older and the Jaguars have had to patchwork the room with journeymen veterans all season long. The Jaguars need to find a long-term difference-maker inside. As for the offensive, I will go with offensive tackle depth. The Jaguars have three quality offensive tackles now, but one is in a contract year and the other has a quetionable future.
Q: Which jaguars would you put in the nfl top 100, if the season ended today? And… lol how high would Cam Little be?
A: Josh Hines-Allen, Travis Etienne, and Devin Lloyd have all been top-100 players all season long. Trevor Lawrence's end-of-the-year hot streak could put him in that conversation, too.
Q: Do we keep Lloyd, ETN or figure out how to keep both? Do you think Trevor’s relationship with ETN helps him return to the Jags?
A: I could see them attempting to keep both, considering each has been arguably the Jaguars' best player on their side of the ball this season. Neither would be cheap, obviously, but the Jaguars have their reasons to keep both. I do not think Lawrence's relationship and history with Etienne will play a large factor, no.
Q: What do you think Etienne would command if extended?
A: Something around the deal Kyren Williams got from the Rams, which was three years for $33 million. It will not be cheap but he has earned that right.
Q: Do you already have a 2026 draft crush who could realistically be available late in the 2nd round?
A: I do not. I do not really get into draft talk until the Jaguars seaon requires me to do so, and it certainly has not done that.
Q: Remember Dyami Brown?
A: I think he deserves some credit. Not all players would go to work the way he does when they see their role get dimished so greatly, but he has kept his head down and stayed at it.
Q: How does the coaching staff keep players engaged so that when they receive what appears to be a demotion, they are still effective when called upon later? For example, Walker Little, Jarrian Jones (folks were down on him early in regular season if you recall)?
A: I think the credit moreso has to go with the players, but it is also clear the Jaguars have established an unselfish culture that allows them to put their heads down and work no matter the circumstances.
Q: Is there anything on film to explain why they haven’t ran the ball as well lately?
A: They simply are not winning their matchups up front, to me. They have faced some good defensive lines in recent weeks, but the Jaguars are not as effective at opening holes as they were earlier on in the season.
