Jaguars Down Several Key Names in Latest Injury Report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their final injury report of Week 17, and there are plenty of key names involved.

The Jaguars officially ruled out four players and ruled another two questionable for their road finale vs. the Indianapolis Colts. Sitting at 11-4, the Jaguars are playing for plenty of meaningful things and will have to do it shorthanded.

Jaguars Injury Report

The Jaguars officially ruled out cornerback Jourdan Lewis (foot), linebacker Jalen McLeod (ankle), offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (back), and defensive end Danny Striggow (ankle). It is the second missed game in a row for Striggow, while Lewis was placed on injured reserve on Thursday. McLeod returned to practice last week but has still not been activated to the active roster.

Mekari suffered a back injury in the first half of last week's win over the Denver Broncos , which then led to the Jaguars playing long-time left tackle Walker Little at right guard. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said earlier this week that they did not go through reps during the lead up to the game with Little at guard, but he more than held his own.

“Good football player on our team, seriously. It's just being in this position before in 2022 in L.A. where it was a tough year of a lot of different roster assignments up front and having to pull people off the street, and that was a challenge," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday.

"And so, to have the depth that we do have on the offensive line was something I think we did a good job in the offseason attacking, whether it was through pro free agency or the draft, and then continuing to work and develop with the guys that were here already. That's something that you never want to be in that position of not having depth and talent up front. And so, Walker's been able to continue to contribute to that and appreciative of that.”

The Jaguars will be without Lewis for the rest of the season, which will mean Jarrian Jones stepping back into a key role for the playoff run. Meanwhile, the Jaguars listed center Robert Hainsey (groin) and running back Bhayshul Tuten (finger) as questionable for the contest.

Tuten missed last week's game after sustaining the injury in Week 15, and he was limited in practice all week. Hainsey missed the first two days of practice this week, though he returned in a limited capacity on Friday. If he does not play, the Jaguars will start rookie center Jonah Monheim at center like they did previously this season.

