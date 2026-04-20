Jaguars Make It a QB3 Pre-Draft Trifecta

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Either the Jacksonville Jaguars have legit interest in adding a rookie quarterback over the next week, or they are pulling off a heck of a smokescreen.

According to a report from NFL Draft On SI's Justin Melo, the Jaguars had a virtual meeting with Rutgers quarterback prospect Athan Kaliakmanis recently. As what seems to be the case with the Jaguars, the meeting was with the unit's position coach -- in this case, that is Spencer Whipple.

Sources: Jacksonville Jaguars QB coach Spencer Whipple held a virtual meeting with Rutgers QB Athan Kaliakmanis earlier this weekend.



The former Minnesota transfer completed a career high 62.2 percent of his passing attempts and threw for 20 touchdowns this past season. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 18, 2026

So, who is Kaliakmanis and how would he fit with the Jaguars? We break it down below.

Kaliakmanis' Fit

We have been making the case over the last week for the Jaguars to draft a player who can compete with Carter Bradley to be the Jaguars' No. 3 quarterback . Ideally, the Jaguars could use one of their three seventh-round quarterbacks who could then compete with Bradley for a spot on the practice squad to develop for the season.

Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) drops back to pass during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have reportedly held virtual meetings with a few other quarterback prospects who are projected to be 7th-round selections or UDFAs, such as Texas Tech's Behren Morton and Illinois' Luke Altmyer. Kaliakmanis now makes it a trio of quarterbacks who are slotted to be in that draft range who have had pre-draft conversations with the Jaguars, so it certainly feels like a theme has been established.

While there are no direct connections to the Jaguars' staff, Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile has deep ties to the program after playing for Rutgers in college and then later returning as a coach. His brother Nunzio has also coached at Rutgers, so it is clear the Rutgers ties run deep when it comes to Campanile, giving the Jaguars another way to get information on Kaliakmanis.

Nov 22, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) throws a pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

A former four-star recruit, Kaliakmanis spent his first three seasons with Minnesota and started 17 games in the process. He then transferred to Rutgets in 2024, going on to start the next 25 games and for themand being made a team captain twice.

Kaliakmanis' numbers improved across the board in his senior season, and there is clear reason to believe that he should be on a solid trajectory moving forward. The 22-year-old signal caller clearly has the experience the Jaguars value in Day 3 prospects in general, and he would give them a legit arm who could push Bradley for the QB3 job behind Trevor Lawrence and Nick Mullens, especiallly important considerig Mullens is in the final year of his deal.

Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) fights for yards as Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Zion Tracy (7) pursues during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Kaliakmanis' tape shows some legit skills as a deep ball passer, which seemingly seperates him from some of the other backup quarterback prospects the Jaguars have spoken with at this point in the progress. What kind of quarterback they target could ultimately depend on the specific style of quarterback they want to develop, and Kaliakmanis would fit the bill of a strong-armed pocket passer who can attack all levels of the field.

We should know by late Saturday afternoon exactly how the Jaguars plan to attack the quarterback room, but this could be further proof that there is certainly a move coming.