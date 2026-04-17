All-Jaguars Mock Draft Based Purely on Their Pre-Draft Meetings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 2026 NFL Draft is less than a week away, and it is time to start firing up the mock drafts.

We are going to use a different exercise this time around, though. This time, we are building a mock draft out of only players whom James Gladstone and the Jacksonville Jaguars have interacted with and met with ahead of the draft.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is important to note the Jaguars do not conduct top-30 visits and their brass does not go to Pro Days. This makes it tough to nail down which prospects the Jaguars have truly given attention to, but a number of players have self-reported meetings with Jaguars staff members either at the combine in February or in virtual meetings over the few weeks,

It is worth noting that of the Jaguars' extremely limited interaction list a year ago, only Travis Hunter was drafted. With that said, here is our Jaguars mock, taking a look at only pre-draft meeting players.

2nd Round, No. 56: San Diego State CB Chris Johnson

Oct 5, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson (1) warms up before the game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Let me start by saying no, I do not think San Diego State's Chris Johnson will be at No. 56. But the Jaguars have only spoken to a limited few who make sense at No. 56, and I give Johnson the nod over Texas linebacker Anthony Hill. Cornerback isn't a need for the Jaguars, but the drafting of Johnson would pretty much ensure that would not change for years and years to come. There is value in that.

3rd Round, No. 81: North Carolina State TE Justin Joly

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) catches the ball for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

We explained why Justin Joly makes sense for the Jaguars , and frankly he is one of the most fascinating prospects they have spoken with overall. He has legit ball skills, has the movement abillity to be a mismatch and yards after the catch threat at the next level, and would add the dynamic juice the Jaguars' tight end depth is missing. He is a different type of tight end than what this regime has gone after to this point, but that could be a tendency breaker this year.

3rd Round, No. 88: Miami OT Markel Bell

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miami left tackle Markel Bell checks as many boxes as anyone at this range in the draft. We included him here in our last mock draft, and that does not change here. I give him the nod over Memphis offensive tackle Travis Burke due to his ability to thrive as Miami's left tackle over the course of their playoff run, displaying the consistency needed to be an NFL tackle. The former JuCo product has a lot of similar traits to Fred Johnson from a year ago.

3rd Round, No. 100: Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs for a touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Jaguars do not exactly have a need at running back, but they have met with a number of players at the position, Nebraska's Emmett Johnson was one of the nation's most productive running backs this season and seems to have a lot of similar traits to the running backs already on the Jaguars' roster. James Gladstone has not experienced a draft without a running back being picked since 2017.

4th Round, No. 124: Florida OL Austin Barber

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (OL02) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A college tackle with experience at both spots, Austin Barber could also play inside if that is what the team needs. He has a long resume as a starter and his versatility would tick a lot of boxes for the Jaguars as they continue to plan ahead along the offensive line. They have a lot of players returning this year, but big-picture questions remain along the unit.

5th Round, No. 164: Utah TE Dallen Bentley

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Utah Utes tight end Dallen Bentley (88) scores a touchdown against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Double-dipping at tight end? It makes sense for the Jaguars, especially if they target two players who have skill sets that can work off one another like Dallen Bentley and Joly. Bentley is a physical player who can thrive when attached to the line of scrimmage, while also working as a security blanket underneath.

5th Round, No. 166: NC State DB Devon Marshall

Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive back Devon Marshall (6) celebrates a down and runs towards the JROTC to celebrate during the first half of the game against Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Another DB? Yes, but that is because the Jaguars have devoted a lot of their pre-draft meetings to that position, along with OL, WR, RB, and TE. Devon Marshall would be a quality add for the Jaguars and any defense, regardless of their need. A former walk on at Villanova, Marshall got his hands on as many footballs as any defender in the entire nation last year.

6th Round, No. 203: Tennessee EDGE Tyre West

Tennessee defensive lineman Tyre West (42) during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars to this point have simply not spoken to many defensive line prospects. Tennessee defensive end Tyre West is one of the only defensive trench players to speak with the Jaguars which, to me, actually says this is where the Jaguars will really invest and they just don't want to tip their hands. With that said, West is a big-bodied end with outside/inside versatility who would make sense as part of the rush package.

7th Round No. 233: Illinois QB Luke Altmyer

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) of Illinois waits for a rep during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

It sure seems like the Jaguars could draft a quarterback with one of their three seventh-round picks. They have spoken to a few potential QB3 options, but I think Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer is the best of them. He lacks physical traits, but he plays with timing and accuracy and could be a point-guard type of backup quarterback.

7th Round, No. 240: Oregon State DB Skyler Thomas

Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers defensive back Skyler Thomas (19) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There are a lot of reasons to think Oregon State safety Skyler Thomas is a good fit for the Jaguars, especially late in Day 3. A former cornerback, he was a team captain for Oregon State, led them in tackles twice, and he has extensive special teams ability. His profile is awfully similar to Rayuan Lane's a year ago.

7th Round, No. 245: Georgia Tech WR Eric Rivers

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Eric Rivers (3) runs with the ball in for a touchdown against the BYU Cougars during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Eric Rivers projects more as a slot receiver than as the big-bodied receiver the Jaguars need to fill out their receiver room, buthe has 4.35 speed and an explosive punt returner option. With Parker Washington stepping into a bigger role on offense, Rivers could replace him as the full-time punt returner moving forward.