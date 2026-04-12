Jaguars Touch Base With Potential QB Draft Option

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are deep into the 2026 NFL Draft process, and the hay is almost in the barn.

As the Jaguars continue to track the draft class during the final days of the process, there is still more information being revealed about players the Jaguars have spoken/will speak with, such as Miami Hurricanes wide receiver C.J. Daniels , Hurricanes offensive tackle Markel Bell, and Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson.

Miami (FL) Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) celebrates after going up 31-27 against the Mississippi Rebels late in the fourth quarter during the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and CFP semifinal game at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, another name has joined the mix and this time it is a signal-caller: Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton.

According to NFL Draft On SI's Justin Melo, the Jaguars are one of several teams that Morton has spoken to ahead of the draft.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) stands in the pocket against the Oregon Ducks during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"I went to dinner with the Dallas Cowboys that same night [of pro day]. I’ve also completed more than 15 Zoom meetings since the NFL Combine ended. The Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, and Cowboys have been some of the recent Zoom meetings," Morton told Melo.

So, what do we make of the connection and Morton's potential fit? We break it all down below.

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) throws the ball during the second half against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Morton's Fit

First of all, it is important to note the Jaguars are going to do their homework on all kinds of prospects, and quarterbacks must be included. It is James Gladstone and his staff's job to uncover as much information on this draft class as possible, and scouting quarterbacks is a part of it, too.

The Jaguars did not bring in any rookie quarterbacks from last year's draft class, and no undrafted rookie remained with the team for long after training camp, after the Jaguars signed Carter Bradley and made him the team's new QB3 behind Trevor Lawrence and Nick Mullens.

Nov 29, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) celebrates after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

As for Morton's skill set, he is widely projected to be a late Day 3 pick or a priority free agent. This could make him an option for one of the Jaguars' three seventh-round picks. Morton, who started his career at Texas Tech behind New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, was a two-time team-captain at Texas Tech and started 30 games over the last three seasons, earning Honorable Mention Big-12 three different times in his career.

Morton's intangibles are of course off the charts, and he had a solid season in 2025 while leading the Red Raiders to the playoffs. With that said, the lack of a big arm and physical traits and an extensive injury history could follow him.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) passes the ball against the Oregon Ducks during the first half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Seventh round picks are mostly dart throws to begin with. If the Jaguars think Morton has the moxie to develop into a QB2 one day, he could be worth one of those throws.