Jaguars Add Another QB Prospect to the Draft Process
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- While it is never a good idea to read too into pre-draft conversations teams have with players, it is that time of year. And with the Jaguars having one of the most tight-lipped operations, any piece of information is at least worth digesting.
This week, we learned from Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton that he has spoken virtually with the Jaguars during the process. Now a second developmental quarterback's name has joined him with Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer, according to NFL Draft On SI's Justin Melo.
"I’ve definitely been very busy. I’ve met with the Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, and Indianapolis Colts. Those have been the most recent virtual meetings," Altmyer told Melo.
"All of them were fairly in depth. ... l. I’ve been very busy. These teams are getting ready to make their NFL Draft decisions. I’ve just been trying to do my part.
So, who is Altmyer and how would he potentially fit with the Jaguars if they select him? We break it all down below.
Altmyer's Fit
Just by connecting the two dots between him and Morton -- which, again, might not even be dots to begin with -- it could suggest the Jaguars are doing some studying on the late Day 3 quarterback group. The Jaguars have Nick Mullens entrenched as the backup quarterback behind Trevor Lawrence, and the current No. 3 quarterback is Carter Bradley.
The Jaguars only carried two quarterbacks on the active roster, but it is not hard to imagine a scenario where they use one of their three seventh-round selections on a quarterback to bring to camp and compete with Bradley. The winner could then be placed on the practice squad and stick around with the team for the season.
Altmyer was a captain and three-year starter for Illinois after starting his career as a four-star quarterback at Ole Miss. After a quarterback battle with Jaxson Dart at quarterback, he transfered to Illinois and threw 57 touchdowns to 21 interceptions.
It does not look like Altmyer has the physical traits that would push him up the board, but he is an efficient and effective game-manager who the Jaguars could reasonably add to the mix just to see if there is anything there.
If there is, then the Jaguars could potentially view him, or whoever that quarterback is, as the next QB2 behind Lawrence.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley