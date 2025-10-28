Ex-Jaguars Great Marcedes Lewis On Verge of Accomplishing Legendary Feat
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Former Jacksonville Jaguars long-time tight end Marcedes Lewis is on the doorstep of an incredible feat.
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Lewis recently worked out for the Denver Broncos as they look to add to their tight end room. If Lewis signs with the Broncos and plays enough games to qualify for a vested season, he will officially have played 20 seasons in the NFL.
Lewis' Run
Lewis, 41, has already set the record for longest career for a tight end with 19 incredible seasons. He spent the first 12 years of his career with the Jaguars before departing after the 2017 season when the franchise surprisingly released him.
Lewis then played the next five years for the Green Bay Packers before appearing in 34 games for the Chicago Bears from 2023 through the 2024 season. The Broncos seem like Lewis' best shot to land on a roster for the 2025 season, and the former first-round pick would only add another accolade to his special career if so.
The Jaguars drafted Lewis out of UCLA with the No. 28 pick in the 2006 NFL Draft after Lewis had a standout high school and college career.
The highest-drafted tight end in franchise history and still the only tight end the Jaguars have ever spent a first-round pick on, Lewis spent 12 years with the Jaguars, the second-most of any player in franchise history. Lewis is third in games played in 170.
Lewis started 162 games for the Jaguars (second-most in franchise history), which included five playoff starts. During his career with the Jaguars, he caught 375 passes for 4,502 yards (12.0) and 33 touchdowns. Lewis ranks ninth in scoring, third in receptions, third in receiving yards, third in receiving touchdowns, fifth ins scrimmage yards, and fifth in all-purpose yards among all players in franchise history.
Lewis signed with the Green Bay Packers in 2018, appearing in 86 games and starting 69 over five years and catching 57 passes for 582 yards and six touchdown catches.
Lewis has had a remarkable career highlighted by his toughness, leadership, and reliability. One last run with the Broncos would be a fitting end.
