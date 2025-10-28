Why the Jaguars Aren't Trading Brian Thomas Jr.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. isn't going anywhere.
The center of trade rumors over the weekend, Thomas has had a frustrating 2025 under new head coach Liam Coen and his new staff and scheme. As a result of those struggles, plus the addition and recent leap of Travis Hunter, many took the Thomas rumor and ran with it.
But Coen made it clear this week that this simply is not happening, and it is not very hard to see why, either. Coen does not appear to be giving lip service when it comes to Thomas and his future, and we explain why.
Thomas Staying in Duval
Simply put, the Thomas rumor never made much sense to begin with. While there are few players in the NFL who are genuinely untouchable in trade talks, that doesn't mean that every phone call means there is an interest in moving a player. It is the jobs of general managers to inquire about all sorts of players; they are not doing their job if they don't participate.
But when speaking to people around the Jaguars' organization since the report came out, it became clear the Jaguars have zero interest in shopping around their talented second-year receiver. Coen would not have gone on record and say as much if this wasn't the case, just like he would not have done so when he did the same for Travis Etienne over the course of the offseason.
Are the Jaguars frustrated with Thomas' struggles? That much likely goes without saying. Is there a question of his fit in the Jaguars' new passing scheme, which requires winning over the middle and after the catch? That seems like a fair assessment. But these reasons do not mean the Jaguars are looking to dump their talented receiver after just seven games working with him.
What Thomas did last year for a previous Jaguars regime likely means little to the new crop of leaders, but his rookie season still showed all the reasons why the Jaguars are still in the Brian Thomas Jr. business. When he is on his game, he can transform a passing game.
It has been a rough seven games, but not rough enough for the Jaguars to lose all faith in that ability to transform.
