The Massive Issues the Chargers Present the Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the toughest games of their season coming up in Week 11, with the Los Angeles Chargers set to visit EverBank Stadium for a must-win game.
The Jaguars are facing several different challenges this week, though, and we discuss all of this and more in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.
Q: On how to prepare the rush against Chargers QB Justin Herbert?
Campanile: “Yeah, you’ve got to have a great rush plan against guys like that. It's similar to like when you're playing against [Chiefs QB] Pat Mahomes, guys like that who are really elusive in the pocket. You have to have a good rush plan and not be behind the quarterback and giving them B-gap step ups, that whole deal.
And you’ve got to do a good job in the interior as well, that's not just the edge. And really trying to make sure that everybody's square in front of the QB and you're running stuff that gets guys an opportunity to pressure the passer and all the while keeping him in the pocket. You’ve got to be on point with a guy like this because he is, as you said, he is legit and he is done a great job with his feet the whole year.”
Q: On the challenge of facing the Chargers pass rush?
Udinski: “Yeah, that's the tough challenge of it. And when you play these great fronts, like these guys, it was a similar issue last week in Houston. There's only so many guys you can help. If you double team everybody, you’ve got nobody running a route. So, you're certainly trading off every time you try to find a solution, every time you say I'm going to fix this issue, you're causing a problem somewhere else.
So, it's a delicate balance of choosing those issues wisely and then trying to mix and match, helping a little bit here, a little bit there throughout the game so they can't get a beat on we're always helping this way, we're always protecting this way, we're always protecting a certain way, we're always trying to set up formations and protections in a certain way. So, you’ve got to mix and match to keep them on their toes but also mix and match to balance out the help as it's spread around.
That way guys have plays where they know I've got help on this down. Unfortunately, there's going to be the flip side of that for those guys where there's going to be a couple plays where you say, ‘Alright, you're one-on-one, we need you here to come through in this moment.’ And that's the nature of the beast and that's when those guys are really called to step up for the team and for the other 10 guys on the field.”
