With Maxx Crosby Gone, Here Are Remaining Blockbuster Options for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Never count the Jacksonville Jaguars out for being aggressive in the offseason, draft, regular-season, or any other time.

That is why, when it comes to the Jaguars and second-year general manager James Gladstone , it doesn't make much sense to ever count them out of potential moves. While the NFL saw the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams make big moves for defenders in recent days, the Jaguars are one of many that has still stood pat so far.

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone on the field during pregame against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

When looking at the potential trade market entering the week, Maxx Crosby, Trent McDuffie, and A.J. Brown were really the only names that seemed publicly available. Since then, the Chiefs have pulled off the Trent McDuffie trade to the Rams and the Raiders got two first-round picks for Crosby.

So with them now off the board, and with Brown not making much sense for the Jaguars, who are some other players who make sense as home run attempts? Reminder that this is simply three players who I think would make sense.

Philadelphia Eagles DT Jalen Carter

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Eagles just paid their other top defensive tackle, Jordan Davis, on Saturday. Davis is now the highest-paid nose tackle in NFL history, and naturally Jalen Carter will be looking for a new deal since he was drafted just one year after Davis. The Eagles, once again, have a third defensive tackle in play here with the future of Moro Ojomo also in play here.

Carter is a rare talent at the defensive tackle position, and he has the type of skill-set that can completely dominate games at a weekly rate. With that said, he does come with some extra questions than the other players on this list. But if the Eagles want to chose Ojomo, then Carter would transform the Jaguars' defense ... at a price.

Miami Dolphins RB De'Von Achane

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) moves with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Perhaps the Miami Dolphins don't try to trade De'Von Achane. For the record, I think it would make more sense for them to hold onto their star running back. But if they want to continue to hit the reset button in a big way under their new regime, then the Jaguars are a team that should show some interest.

With Travis Etienne off to free agency more likely than not, the Jaguars need a player to fill the role of No. 1 running back. That player could be Bhayshul Tuten, but if the Jaguars want to get aggressive at the position then it is impossible not to see how Achane could fit into Liam Coen's scheme. Coen has wanted big investments at running back in the past, and this would qualify as a significant one.

Arizona Cardinals DB Budda Baker

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars added several players last season (Jourdan Lewis, Dennis Gardeck) because of their familiarity with them from NFC West battles. If there is one big name out there that would fit that bill today, it is Arizona Cardinals defensive back Budda Baker, who Liam Coen and James Gladstone would have plenty of memories of.

Baker, who will be 31 in January, has a tradable contract and could be a piece the new-look Cardinals regime is looking to move. This is probably the last time the Cardinals could get anything for Baker, so it makes sense for them to consider a move. For the Jaguars, they have young talent at safety that needs a role, but could really benefit from a veteran like Baker being added.