The Tide Has Fully Turned on Jaguars in the 2025 Season
During their 4-1 start to the 2025 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars were on top of the world. Their defense was dominant, forcing turnovers left and right. Travis Etienne Jr. and Bhayshul Tuten were running all over opposing teams. Trevor Lawrence and the passing game were still just getting their feet wet in Liam Coen's new offense, but it didn't matter.
Despite not reaching their full offensive potential, Jacksonville was able to notch some highly impressive wins over bona fide playoff threats. That had fans excited about what they could become if they ever did put a complete game together. Unfortunately, that still hasn't happened for the Jaguars.
Instead, they regressed, dropping two games in a row ahead of their Week 8 bye. There was reason to believe that they could come out swinging after the break with a chance to collect themselves, but now, their viability in the second half of their season has been cast in serious doubt.
Injury pendulum has swung completely the other way for Jaguars
During their bye week, analysts around the NFL and likely the Jacksonville Jaguars themselves were working to try to identify what drove the difference between their 4-1 start to the year and their two-game skid leading up to the break. Some were obvious, such as the defense's inability to force turnovers against the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams, and their inability to run the ball in those two losses.
However, an underdiscussed part of their drop-off was injuries/absences. Jacksonville was blessed with good health through the early season. That changed for their two-game losing streak. Players that were either unavailable or limited during that stretch included Travon Walker, Robert Hainsey, Brenton Strange, Devin Lloyd, and Greg Newsome II, all of whom are integral starters for the Jaguars.
It seemed like the extra week off could help the Jaguars recover physically and get all of their pieces back into the swing of things. Newsome II would have a full month of practices and film study with his new team heading into Week 9's matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. Walker would have much more experience and reps playing with his club following wrist surgery. Hainsey and Lloyd would be back healthy.
Unfortunately, the injury bug wasn't done with Jacksonville just yet and continued to ravage this roster even during the bye. It was recently announced that second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr. was placed on IR after suffering a non-contact injury in practice. He'll be unavailable for at least the next four weeks, and his status for the remainder of the season is still up in the air. Starting safety Eric Murray will join him on the reserves. Devin Lloyd is still questionable despite two full weeks off. Now, the Jaguars have to find a way to break out of their slump and fight through these new injuries.
