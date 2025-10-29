Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Talks Maxx Crosby, Brian Thomas Jr.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterbackTrevor Lawrence spoke to the media on Wednesday to preview the Las Vegas Raiders, and we were there for it all.
Q: On the challenges presented by Raiders DE Maxx Crosby?
Lawrence: “Really good player. Very good. He’s one of those guys; there's a handful of them in this league. I mean a lot of great players in this league, but as far as just those defensive edge, defensive end, pass rusher guys, he's just constant nonstop. I think that's what is admirable about his play is that it is just such a high motor.
Obviously, he's athletic and he is skilled and strong and good instincts, but he plays really hard. So, that's something where he makes a lot of plays because of that. It's not always that he's just winning right away. He has plenty of those on tape, too, but it's the effort to chase the ball, to go after it, to cause fumbles, to tip balls in the air. It's all those things I think make him a great player. And as you can tell, we have a lot of respect for him and obviously have to think of him when you're game planning.”
Q: On what has been missing from the screen game?
Lawrence: “I think it's been different things at different times. A couple of times, defenses, they sniff out some screens. That's happened just a few times to us. And so, it's either a throwaway or tackled at the line scrimmage. That just happens when you run screens occasionally. And then some other ones, execution things. Maybe it's not the right landmark by whoever's catching it. Maybe it's the throw is a little bit on the wrong shoulder, so we don't hit it, crease it right on time to set up the blocks, maybe an offensive lineman got hung up inside.
There are so many different things that can happen. But saying all that is, it's just on us to execute cleaner all the time on those screens because there are some big opportunities for us, and it's something that we’ve got to be better at. And I think we know how we need to improve and the different factors that have kind of come up in the past few weeks when we have maybe had some plays left out there.”
On his confidence in WR Brian Thomas Jr.?
Lawrence: “I'm very confident. I've had some really good conversations with Brian. I think we've gotten closer, really the last—obviously over the last couple of years, as this has gone. And I have a lot of confidence in him, and he's such a young player. I mean, he is in his second year, and I think that's part of developing as a player in this league, and I've gone through a lot of my own challenges as well in times where maybe I didn't play my best and felt like I was leaving some stuff out there.
And so I think us just having that relationship, being able to talk to him, he's been awesome with me and very receptive, and I think the communication has been great, and I’ve got all the confidence that he's going to play really well and be just fine. So I'm not concerned with that. Obviously excited for these opportunities that are coming up, and the ones especially that he's going to have.
We’ve just got to keep plugging away, keep working, keep building our chemistry because that's a lot of it too. He's not out there by himself trying to do it. He’s got me throwing the ball; there are some things I can do better. He's got 10 other guys that are out there with him that also need to do a better job. So, it's not just him.”
