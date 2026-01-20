Why Jaguars Might Be Next Hard Knocks Training Camp Team

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a busy offseason ahead of them. With General Manager James Gladstone's track record, they're bound to bring in some new, exciting pieces for the 2026 NFL campaign. This team proved to be one of the hottest franchises in the league down the stretch. By the playoffs, the Jaguars were must-see television.



Interestingly enough, Jacksonville has never been featured on HBO's Hard Knocks, a true travesty for the Duval faithful. The fans can get an awesome behind-the-scenes look at the team through the official series made by the Jaguars' in-house media, The Hunt. Still, it'd be nice for the nation to be able to see what makes this franchise so special.



This could be the year for the Jaguars



After the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders were featured in the in-season edition of Hard Knocks, along with the rest of the NFC East, the Jacksonville Jaguars are left as one of just 10 teams to have never been showcased on the series. That could change this offseason. Last year, the NFL changed its parameters for which franchises could be represented. For the training camp edition, teams with a first-year head coach are eliminated. In 2025's record-breaking offseason, 10 different squads are ineligible due to that rule.



Furthermore, any franchise that was featured on the previous year's in-season chapter is also disqualified, meaning it won't be the Eagles, Commanders, New York Giants, or Dallas Cowboys. Lastly, any team that was shown in the last eight iterations of Hard Knocks: Training Camp is also out of the running, which knocks out the Buffalo Bills (2025), Chicago Bears (2024), New York Jets (2023), Detroit Lions (2022), Cowboys (2021), Los Angeles Chargers (2020), Los Angeles Rams (2019), Las Vegas Raiders (2018), and Cleveland Browns (2017).



That leaves just a handful of qualified teams, including the Jaguars. Jacksonville should be the pick this summer. Aside from the Bears and the New England Patriots, no one had a more dramatic turnaround this past season than the Jaguars. Plus, they already have a media darling in Head Coach Liam Coen, who would be the star of the show. If they can hold on to Grant Udinski and Anthony Campanile, a former star of Hard Knocks, the Jags will have plenty of young, engaging personalities to showcase between them, Coen, and General Manager James Gladstone.



The NFL used to require that teams participate if they were chosen, but now it's on a volunteer basis. Coen allowed the Jaguars' media unprecedented behind-the-scenes access this year, and he's shown an understanding of the entertainment side of football. Jacksonville will likely volunteer, and it should get the nod.

