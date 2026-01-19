Jaguars' Nightmare Just Got a Little More Real

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to make some improvements this offseason. Coming off a tremendous 2025 NFL season, this team proved that it has the goods to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender with Head Coach Liam Coen leading the core roster. However, finding success in the margins will be the difference between flaming out in the playoffs, like they did this year, and making a real run at the Super Bowl.



General Manager James Gladstone and the Jaguars' new regime were able to take this roster from four wins last season to 13 and an AFC South title with one offseason's worth of moves. Turning a Wild Card exit into a champion might be a more difficult climb. On top of that, Jacksonville might have to work through some potential regression before it can take the necessary steps forward.



Grant Udinski lands second interview with the Cleveland Browns



For a minute there, it looked like the Jacksonville Jaguars might not have to worry about replacing Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski. He had landed an interview with the Cleveland Browns, but they had already scheduled second meetings with Baltimore Ravens Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken and their own Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz.



If they were enamored with either of those candidates, it might not have mattered what Udinski was able to do in his interview. Unfortunately, it seems like Udinski made the most of his opportunity. Reportedly, the Browns took the full three hours allotted to speak with the Jaguars' offensive wunderkind and came away so impressed by him that they've already planned a second stint.



Browns now have requested a second head coaching interview with Jaguars OC Grant Udinski — this time in person, per sources.



He met with the Cleveland brass virtually on Saturday, January 17. He'll get the chance to wow them again in person soon. The Jaguars and their fans will be hoping that Schwartz or Monken can close the deal in their second interviews. The Browns will meet with their DC again on Monday, January 19 and the Ravens OC the following day. If neither of them can convincingly close the door, they'll bring in Udinski sometime shortly after.



Losing him wouldn't mark the end of the world, but it would kill Jacksonville's chances of winning it all with the young, upstart group they brought in last offseason. The Jaguars would have to open up a search for a new offensive coordinator, which would throw a wrench into their current plans, but they also have some viable in-house options available that would make the transition a lot easier on the franchise.

