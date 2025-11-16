Duval Delights in Jaguars Domination of Chargers in Week 11
The Jacksonville Jaguars needed this one. After their fourth-quarter collapse against Davis Mills and the Houston Texans, practically everyone was out on this team being a real playoff contender. Even if they had somehow sneaked their way into the postseason, there wasn't any hope the Jaguars would be able to make any meaningful noise after what they showed in Week 10.
Things can change quickly in football, though. Following their brutal loss, the Jaguars came out and absolutely dominated the Los Angeles Chargers, 35-6. This win moved Jacksonville to 6-4 on the 2025 NFL season, which will help them keep pace with the Kansas City Chiefs and close the gap on its now 7-4 Week 11 opponents.
Fans are understandably still skeptical of the Jaguars' capabilities after such a roller-coaster season, but it's safe to say that there's a lot more optimism in Liam Coen's Cinderella squad following such an impressive win over a likely playoff team.
Are the fans back in?
After the meltdown the Jacksonville Jaguars had against the Houston Texans last week, fans weren't too quick to take their victory laps this time around. The Los Angeles Chargers took the early lead with a field goal to put the first points on the board, but it was all downhill from there for Justin Herbert and company. Duval could safely dance on the graves of LA, with Head Coach Jim Harbaugh benching his starting quarterback early after Jacksonville took a 35-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Trevor Lawrence notched another huge upset over Justin Herbert, avenging his abysmal performance versus the Texans. He didn't pop off in the box score, but he did everything he needed to do to get his team back in the win column — aside from one bad interception with a lollipop pass on an out route. Perhaps donning the wristband will help him turn his season around.
The story of this game has to be the Jaguars' pass rush, though, which bounced back in a big way after failing to get significant pressure on Houston's Davis Mills. Herbert was in hell all day and was put in the dirt multiple times. Josh Hines-Allen had to be hearing the noise after a pitiful showing against the Texans. He came up big in Week 11, notching several pressures, a quarterback hit, a batted pass, and a sack to become the new franchise leader.
He wasn't the only one to get to Herbert, though. B.J. Green II got in on the action, too, with a huge hit that was erased on the box score due to a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty.
Jaguars get some much-needed momentum before a favorable two-game stretch against the Arizona Cardinals and the Tennessee Titans.
