Power Rankings Round-Up: Jaguars a Tale of Two Seasons
Oh boy, has the NFL world been waiting for this one. Finally, the myriad haters and detractors of the Jacksonville Jaguars have gotten to witness the fall of the Liam Coen empire, and it only took 10 weeks. The obituaries took a bit longer than expected, but they've arrived all the same.
A few of them popped up after Week 2, when the Jaguars fell victim to a 90-yard game-winning drive from backup quarterback Jake Browning and the Cincinnati Bengals. However, Jacksonville would go on to rattle off three straight victories after that, including a statement over the Kansas City Chiefs in primetime. That subsided the negativity for a while.
When the Jaguars lost back-to-back games against the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams, the obits were drafted up. They just needed one final stinker to prove that this team didn't just get bested by two of the top contenders in the league this season. They nearly got it after the bye, when Jacksonville narrowly avoided a defeat to Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders. But they had to wait one more week.
Jaguars drop a dud
Then, the glorious moment came. Not only did the Jacksonville Jaguars lose to the Houston Texans, allowing their divisional rival to tie the season series, but they did it in disastrous fashion.
In Week 10, the Jags led by 29-10 going into the fourth quarter. Then, they proceeded to completely collapse on both sides of the ball, netting just one offensive yard while giving up a 20-0 run on defense. To make matters worse, the Jacksonville faithful had to witness their team get put down by another backup quarterback on a 90-yard drive, only this time, it was Davis Mills, spelling the concussed C.J. Stroud.
Jaguars Power Rankings after Week 10
ESPN: 17, Last: 15 (-2)
NFL.com: 18, Last: 15 (-3)
CBS Sports: 19, Last: 14 (-5)
Yahoo Sports: 19, Last: 19
NFL.com's Eric Edholm didn't hold back when outlining just how dire things looked for the Jaguars in their loss to the Texans:
"No sugar-coating here: This was one of the worst regular-season losses in franchise history. The Jaguars were beating the Texans and backup QB Davis Mills soundly on Sunday, up 29-10 thanks to good special teams and defense and just enough offense. Next Gen Stats gave them a 97% chance to win at that point. Somehow, Jacksonville’s defense allowed Mills to squirrel his way out of multiple sacks and lead three touchdown drives in just over a quarter, with a defensive TD tacked on as time expired for an additional layer of torture. Jacksonville is a one-point overtime win over Las Vegas away from having lost four straight. Liam Coen is facing his first crisis as Jaguars coach, as it has gotten very dark very fast."
