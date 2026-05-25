Jaguars' New-Look TE Room Set to Take Important First Steps at OTAs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- In an offseason where consistency and continuity were key themes, few positions on the Jacksonville Jaguars changed as much as the tight end room.

The Jaguars released Johnny Mundt early in the offseason, re-signed Quintin Morris, and then used two of their first six draft picks on the position -- including their top pick of the draft. So, what is the state of the Jaguars' tight end room entering OTAs?

The Locks

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Brenton Strange: One of the most important players on the roster, Brenton Strange has improved every single year of his career. He had a career-season in 2025 despite missing multiple games due to injuries, and all expectations are for him to follow it up with an even bigger year

Nate Boerkircher: The Jaguars' top draft pick and the topic of plenty of debate since he was made the No. 56 pick, it is clear the Jaguars are going to have a role for Boerkircher early on. His passing game production may take a similar path to Brenton Strange's career arc, however.

Quintin Morris: Quintin Morris started last year on the practice squad, but his ability on special teams earned him a role on the active roster and eventually he became the team's second-best tight end. Boerkircher will have to fight him for snaps this season.

Tanner Koziol: It was clear watching Tanner Koziol at Jaguars rookie minicamp that he simply adds a different dimension to the Jaguars' tight end room. He is a big-bodied target who moves like a receiver, and it will be fascinating to see how Liam Coen schemes him up.

On the Bubble

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts with tight end Hunter Long (84) after throwing a touchdown pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Hunter Long: Signed last offseason along Mundt, Hunter Long was able to catch two touchdown passes in the first month of the season before his production became stagnant. He will have to earn a spot on the roster.

Patrick Herbert: The brother of Justin Herbert, Patrick Herbert spent last year on the practice squad developing. That looks like his role again in 2026, though it is worth seeing if he has taken a step forward.

Ethan Conner: An undrafted rookie from Troy, Ethan Conner had a productive 2025 and will now look to fight for a spot on the Jaguars' practice squad.

The Biggest Question

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, center, talks to tight end Tanner Koziol (89), right, and tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How will the rookies blend in?

With the additions of Boerkircher and Koziol in the draft, the Jaguars have made it no secret that they are looking to play with more 12 and 13 personnel sets. The Jaguars played with a lot of 6OL packages last season due to either injuries or ineffectiveness at tight end, and that looks like it will change this year now that Boerkircher is involved specifically.

"We kind of went into it looking back at – not necessarily our group as a whole as why we need more – it's more, I mean, we had two active for three, four games, whatever it was. And that's just not a world I want to live in and what it limits you," Liam Coen said at rookie minicamp. "I really appreciate Chuma [OL Chuma Edoga] and Cole [OL Cole Van Lanen] for doing that stuff, but you limit what you can do. I was really excited about this draft class of tight ends. I think there were a lot of really good ones. I think we got two really good ones as well.”

The role each tight end plays as a rookie will not define their entire tenure, obviously. We saw Brenton Strange make a minimal impact as a rookie before improving in 2024 and then becoming one of the team's best players in 2026. Boerkircher and Koziol might not change the entire trajectory of the offense today, but they could in a few seasons.

Bold Prediction

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) runs after a catch against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Brenton Strange Leads AFC TEs in Touchdowns

I believe this is the year that Strange is going to breakout and earn the national respect that he has already gotten in Jacksonville. The Jaguars believe Strange is one of the best tight ends in the NFL, the Jaguars' base saw last year how valuable he is to the offense, so what is taking everyone else so long? With one more big season, Strange could jump into the top tier of tight ends nationally.

Ultimately, I predict Strange leads the AFC tight ends in touchdown catches and earns a Pro Bowl nod. He has the skill-set to stay on the field no matter what the Jaguars do on offense, Coen has proven he can scheme up tight ends, and he is set to hit his peak.