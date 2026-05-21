53-Man Jaguars Roster Projection Heading Into OTAs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' roster has taken shape over the last several months, and next week is another big step toward that roster becoming finalized.

While the Jaguars will not put their 53-man roster together until after training camp, next week's OTAs will be the first practices that impact the battles for each spot. Jobs will not be won and lost in OTAs, but this is when the picture starts to come into frame.

So, who do we see as the Jaguars' best 53 in the week ahead of OTAs? We break it down below.

QB (2)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks on with quarterback Nick Mullens (14) during the second mandatory minicamp at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence; Nick Mullens

All signs point toward Trevor Lawrence having a career season in 2026. He is not going anywhere after his standout season under Liam Coen, and he is the Jaguars' top building block. Nick Mullens should once again step into the QB2 role with ease, while Carter Bradley and Joey Aguilar battle for the practice squad quarterback role. There is not much mystery when it comes to the quarterback depth chart.

RB (3)

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) react after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Jaguars got solid contributions from Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen a year ago, but it is clear Liam Coen is looking for them each to take a leap in 2026. Chris Rodriguez Jr. was the team's only significant free agent addition and very well could lead the backfield in carries. The Jaguars seem unlikely to carry four running backs on the active roster, but J'Mari Taylor, Ameer Abdullah, and DeeJay Dallas should have a tight battle for that spot on the practice squad.

WR (5)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7), left, tosses the ball to quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Friday Aug. 15, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brian Thomas Jr.; Jakobi Meyers; Parker Washington; Josh Cameron (R); C.J. Williams (R)

Plenty of the focus on the Jaguars' wide receiver position this offseason will be Brian Thomas Jr. The former first-round pick was a record-breaking target as a rookie but took a big step back last year, and how he will handle that redemption tour is one of the most important factors of the entire 2026 season. Both of the Jaguars' rookies should be expected to make the roster, too, but it remains to be seen exactly what roles they could play in a deep receiver room.

TE (4)

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) runs the ball during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brenton Strange; Nate Boerkircher (R); Tanner Koziol (R); Quintin Morris

The Jaguars made some big investments at tight end this offseason with rookies Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol, who should mesh well with Brenton Strange and Quintin Morris. Boerkircher can help the Jaguars' running game right away, while Koziol gives the Jaguars a skill-set at tight end that they did not have on last year's roster.

OL (9)

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Anton Harrison (77) blocks against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Cole Van Lanen; Ezra Cleveland; Robert Hainsey; Patrick Mekari; Anton Harrison; Walker Little; Wyatt Milum; Emmanuel Pregnon (R); Jonah Monheim

The Jaguars are returning all nine offensive linemen from a year ago, but they did add third-round guard Emmanuel Pregnon. It might be the same starting five from a year ago, but the big change would be former free agent addition Chuma Edoga losing his roster spot after the drafting of Pregnon and Wyatt Milum in back-to-back years.

EDGE (6)

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Danny Striggow (92) walks off the field after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Hines-Allen; Travon Walker; Wesley Williams (R); Danny Striggow; B.J. Green; Zach Durfee (R)

The Jaguars have an interesting defensive end room; their starting duo are an experienced pair of former top picks, with Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker giving the Jaguars one of the best 1-2 punches at defensive end in the NFL. Otherwise, they have four defensive ends who are in their first two seasons in the NFL, showing the Jaguars are making a concentrated effort on draft-and-develop at the position.

IDL (5)

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Matt Dickerson (93) smiles at defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (52) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arik Armstead; DaVon Hamilton; Ruke Orhorhoro; Albert Regis (R); Matt Dickerson

There is not much mystery here unless the Jaguars making a surprising post-June 1st move with Arik Armstead. Otherwise, the Jaguars have two obvious starters in Armstead and DaVon Hamilton, two backups in Ruke Orhorhoro and Albert Regis, and a solid depth player in backup Matt Dickerson. This is one Jaguars unit that has improved this offseason.

LB (6)

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) motions to the crowd after a sack on Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8), not shown, during the first quarter an NFL football matchup Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Tennessee Titans 34-14. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Foyesade Oluokun; Ventrell Miller; Jack Kiser; Branson Combs; Dennis Gardeck; Parker Hughes

The one big change here is I have the Jaguars keeping seventh-round linebacker Parker Hughes over Jalen McLeod. My reasoning is that the Jaguars already have a number of edge rushers who can fill the role he would have filled behind Dennis Gardeck. Strong side linebacker is not an important enough role in the defense to take precedence over Hughes, who could be a top special teamer.

CB (5)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) stretches his neck while talking with teammate Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Christian Braswell (21) during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday June 10, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Travis Hunter; Montaric Brown; Jourdan Lewis; Jarrian Jones; Christian Braswell

I could see the Jaguars carrying six cornerbacks since Travis Hunter is set to play on both sides of the ball. If that is the case, then undrafted rookie cornerbacks Devon Marshall and Preston Hodge deserve some consideratio n for the spot. But if not, then I believe Christian Braswell will continue his long role as the Jaguars' top depth cornerback, while also providing value to the special teams units.

S (5)

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Eric Murray; Antonio Johnson; Caleb Ransaw; Rayuan Lane; Jalen Huskey (R)

Jacksonville's safety room could be one of the best safety units they have had in years. Antonio Johnson is entering a contract year after performing like one of the NFL's top young safeties a year ago, while Caleb Ransaw could push Eric Murray for a starting spot as he debuts following his rookie year foot injury. Rayuan Lane and Jalen Huskey should each be key pieces on special teams, while also having some potential to contribute on defense.

Specialists (3)

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) eyes his missed field goal as time expires with punter Logan Cooke (9) looking on during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cam Little; Logan Cooke; Ross Matiscik

Cam Little's record-setting season a year ago has him primed to take a spot amongst the NFL's top tier of kickers in 2026, which could set him up for a big contract in a year or two. The Jaguars have had one of the best specialist trios in the NFL for the last two seasons considering punter Logan Cooke and long-snapper Ross Matiscik are also amongst the best at their positions in the NFL, giving the Jaguars three potential blue-chip talents for Heath Farwell's unit.