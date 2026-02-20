Three Free Agents Jaguars Must Pursue in Free Agency

Entering the 2026 offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars provide a wave of momentum following their incredible turnaround under general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen. They've become a new force in the AFC, hoping to become a true challenger for the Vince Lombardi Trophy next season.

The team will likely make moves to create extra salary cap space, which opens the door for free agents the Jaguars may want to pursue this offseason. As the legal tampering period approaches, Gladstone will be looking for players who can provide versatility in any aspect to the offense or defense in 2026. A top free agent likely isn't on the table, but there is some value to be had of players looking to prove their worth elsewhere.

With all of that in mind, here are three free agents the Jaguars must pursue in free agency this offseason.

Alijah Vera-Tucker, offensive lineman, New York Jets

Health is going to play a major role in Vera-Tucker's future in the NFL and wherever he plays next season following a missed 2025 campaign due to a torn tricep. The Jaguars could look to upgrade either tackle spot or have competition at right or left guard, with second-year lineman Wyatt Milum in the mix. If he stays healthy, Vera-Tucker could become an outstanding value signing for the Jaguars, providing a standout in the interior alongside Robert Hainsey at center.

Kwity Paye, edge rusher, Indianapolis Colts

Paye has never been able to live up to the first-round hype after being the Colts' top draft choice in 2022, failing to reach 10 sacks in a season at any point in his career.

The Jaguars are in serious need of talent behind their established starters, Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen, despite flashes from Danny Striggow and production from Dennis Gardeck. Paye would be a great rotational addition to Jacksonville's pass rush, providing the potential for defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile to play more NASCAR packages on late downs.

John Franklin-Myers, defensive lineman, Denver Broncos

In what will be his age-30 season, Franklin-Myers has been consistently one of the most underrated defensive linemen in the NFL. He provides inside-out versatility to play from the three-technique or a wide-7, generating pressure at a high clip each season while becoming a force in the Broncos' defense. Jacksonville needs this type of production and versatility in its defensive trenches, and the addition of Franklin-Myers would be significant, a player Gladstone must pursue this offseason.

