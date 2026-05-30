NFLPA Royalties Reflect The Travis Hunter Impact Entering Jaguars' 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Travis Hunter has proven to be a phenom at every level of football he has played in, and the NFL appears no different.

According to Front Office Sports, Hunter ranked No. 2 in the entire NFL in licensing income from thde 2025 NFL season with a whopping $12.8 million. Former Colorado teammate Shedeur Sanders set the NFL record at $17.7 million, otherwise Hunter would have set the NFL record.

The top five NFL players who earned the most licensing income from the 2025 NFL season:



1. Shedeur Sanders, $17.7M

2. Travis Hunter, $12.8M

3. Patrick Mahomes, $8M

4. Tetairoa McMillan, $4.5M

5. Saquon Barkley, $4.3M — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 30, 2026

According to Front Office Sports, "Group licensing encompasses deals that include six or more players, the most typical of which are jerseys, trading cards, video games, and other collectibles. In addition to royalties, the NFLPA figures also include player marketing income from appearances and hospitality promotions."

Despite playing in only seven games as a rookie, it is clear the Hunter effect is as strong as it has ever been. So what does that really mean for the Jaguars?

The Hunter Impact

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) lets out a yell as he is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hunter certainly made an impact over the first half of the season before a season-ending knee injury during a practice leading up to Week 9's battle with the Las Vegas Raiders. He made game-changing plays in upset wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs before recording his first-ever 100-yard receiving game in his final game of the regular season against the Los Angeles Rams.

The last time we saw Hunter on the field, he became the fifth player in the NFL to record 100-plus receiving yards, one touchdown and one pass defensed in a game since at least 1999 when passes defensed began being tracked. He looks set to be off the field during Jaguars OTAs , but his return in training camp will be one of the top storylines not just for the franchise, but in the entire NFL.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks to the video scoreboard with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hunter certainly has created an impact wherever he has gone. He was the most decorated player in a season in college football history, receiving 2024 honors such as the Heisman Trophy, Bednarik Award, Walter Camp Award, Biletnikoff Award and Hornung Award. He was also a two-time First-Team All-American, earning consensus status in 2023 and unanimous status in 2024, and a two-time First-Team Academic All-American

When the Jaguars made the blockbuster trade for Hunter during the 2025 NFL Draft, they made Hunter one of the most important players on the roster. He played a two-way role that, even in its early stages, has proven to be one of the most unique roles in the NFL. No other single player in the NFL is getting third-down pass breakups on Davante Adams and recording 100 receiving yards in the same game.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) screams as he comes out of the tunnel before the start of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium Sunday September 7, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the on-field talent, of course, comes the national attention. This NFLPA royalties mark is just a reflection of the talking point Hunter's career has become in the NFL's discourse. We have seen the ups and downs and reports and non-reports that come with that attention, but there is no doubting that Hunter and his eventual return might just have something to do with the Jaguars getting three primetime games this season.

Hunter is one of the NFL's most popular faces despite not playing half a season yet. This simply reflects the superstar that he is. He doesn't have to become an NFL star -- he already is one. The attention around Hunter's arrival a year ago arguably outshined the arrival of Trevor Lawrence as the No. 1 pick in 2021, and a strong year from the two-way player could help continue to put the Jaguars on the map.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) walks to greet fans after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Panthers 26-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How much does any of that matter? The Jaguars have used the chip of being underrated nationally to their advantage, but it is clear there is more juice and momentum behind the team today than there has been in some time. Lawrence and Liam Coen and so many other players and coaches who helped the team become 13-4 last year deserve credit for that, but as does Hunter.

We have seen the Hunter impact after just seven games. If the Jaguars reach the playoffs again in 2026, and this time do it with Hunter's help throughout the entire season, then the Jaguars have a chance to see Hunter's stardom realize not just its own potential, but help the franchise reach its potential as well. That is the kind of impact Hunter can have.