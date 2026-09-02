The Jaguars' Offensive Line is Already Answering Its Biggest Questions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It sure seems like the Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive line is starting to come together.

That is good news with just 11 days to go until the Jacksonville Jaguars gear up to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 1. It is even better news when you consider the dire situation the Jaguars were facing along their offensive line just a few weeks ago as injuries struck in camp.

But what is the current makeup of the Jaguars' offensive line with a little more than a week to go until the season begins, and how could it impact the offense moving forward? We break it down below.

Jacksonville Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli, left, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, center and Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone walk off the field after an NFL Jaguars practice at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday September 2, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The LT and RT Spots

There are still a few more hurdles that have to be cleared for this to be the lineup in Week 1, but most likely outcome for the Jaguars' left and right tackle spots for the majority of the 2026 season is clear: Anton Harrison on the left side and Cole Van Lanen at right tackle.

Harrison spent most of his time in training camp at left tackle, which is where he played in college at Oklahoma on his way to become a first-round pick. All 48 of his NFL starts have been at right tackle, but the Jaguars seem ready to make his switch back to the left side official.

"I think that he is naturally someone who fits the bill for the left tackle spot, and I think he would tell you that as well. It's where he is most comfortable naturally," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said on Tuesday.

"I don't think anybody would say that they're concerned or have some sense of questioning whether or not he can perform at a high level there or any different than he did at right tackle.

Aug 13, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) against the New Orleans Saints during a joint scrimmage during at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Van Lanen, he was activated off the Active/PUP list toward the end of camp and is on his way back into playing form. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Wednesday he is "hopeful" for Van Lanen's status in Week 1, while it is clear he will slot into the line

"Cole, on the other hand, says something really similar. Look, I can do either. Naturally, I feel best suited at right tackle, but from Cole's perspective, he can play any position across the offensive line regardless of what side it's on," Gladstone said. "I think it's certainly a new take, but one that we feel really strongly about heading into this season."

The most important question is whether Van Lanen is good to go for Week 1. The Jaguars kept nine offensive linemen on the active roster and have several different options to slot in on their depth chart at right tackle if he does not start, beginning with Walker Little. Little would make the most sense to start at right tackle if Van Lanen misses any regular-season time, though we won't know if that is the case until the Jaguars are in game week next week and we see how much practice time Van Lanen gets.

The LG Spot

Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (75) runs a drill with during the Jacksonville Jaguars 14th session of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, August 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the position of left guard is the most interesting one on the Jaguars' offensive line entering Week 1. The Jaguars entered training camp with Ezra Cleveland at left guard, a spot he has manned since the Jaguars traded for him at the 2023 trade deadline. But due to injuries, the Jaguars had to come out with a guard duo during the mid-point of training camp with Cleveland moved to the right side, and rookie guard Emmanuel Pregnon on the left.

No rookie outside of Travis Hunter started for the Jaguars on offense a year ago, and Pregnon will be the only rookie this year to do so unless you count Nate Boerkircher as a starter in two-tight end sets. Pregnon, who opened camp as the backup at left guard, impressed once he got reps with the first-team offense, and it does not appear he has let up ever since.

"I think he's in a really good spot. He has earned a lot of trust, a lot of equity from both teammates and coaches over the course of the offseason and training camp," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said on Tuesday. "It was really down the back stretch of training camp that you started to see his superpowers show up and his flaws begin to diminish. I think he really settled in and has put himself in a position to really help our team right off the bat."

The Swing Tackle Spot

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Wyatt Milum (64) talks with assistant offensive line coach Trevor Mendelson during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lastly, there is the swing tackle spot. It is clear that when Van Lanen returns that Little will be the team's swing tackle since he has extensive experience at both left and right tackle. But if Van Lanen is not ready for Week 1, the Jaguars will need to have someone ready for the swing tackle spot. After all, that player would be just a play away from entering the game at either left or right tackle.

If Van Lanen is not active in Week 1, then Coen said the team's swing tackle would be second-year offensive lineman Wyatt Milum. Milum started camp as the starting right guard due to Patrick Mekari's injury, but he also got extensive practice time at right tackle. Milum is a college tackle as well.

"He got a ton of reps at tackle this summer—unfortunately, in some ways, right? He was competing at guard, but it gave him great experience. I mean, the whole mock game, that scrimmage, he had to play tackle, and I thought he did a nice job," Coen said.

In addition, Ezra Cleveland has taken practice reps at tackle, and backup Daniel Faalele has some tackle experience

"Daniel [OL Daniel Faalele], obviously, can swing inside for us, and I think in a pinch, go out to right tackle if we really needed him to. Ezra [OL Ezra Cleveland] can pop out to tackle if we really needed him to, which he did this summer as well. So, see what happens.”