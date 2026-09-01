Updated Jaguars Depth Chart After Roster Cuts: Liam Coen's Squad Finds Clarity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' roster is set, and now it is time to start looking toward Week 1's battle with the Cleveland browns.

So with the Jaguars now having both their 53-man roster and most of their practice squad in order, what does a current Jaguars depth chart look like before the season kicks off in 12 days? We break it down below.

QB

Aug 28, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks on after a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB1: Trevor Lawrence

QB2: Quinn Ewers

The Jaguars' quarterback room got shook up by the weekend's trade for Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers , and he now slots into the No. 2 role formerly held by veteran quarterback Nick Mullens. With Mullens re-joining the Jaguars via the practice squad on Monday, Mullens looks like the clear QB3, while undrafted quarterback Joey Aguilar takes the fourth and final spot in the quarterback room. This is one room the Jaguars managed to improve over the weekend, and it essentially cost them a 2028 seventh-round pick to do so.

RB

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Christian Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs a drill during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

RB1/2: Bhayshul Tuten/Chris Rodriguez

RB3: LeQuint Allen Jr.

RB4: Ameer Abdullah

Training camp proved that there was no real seperation at the running back spot between Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez. The Jaguars said from the jump that they expected the duo to split the work leading the rushing attack, and that is exactly what we saw over the course of training camp this summer. Ameer Abdullah was one of training camp's biggest winners, earning the fourth and final running back slot thanks to an impressive summer and preseason.

WR

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Austin Trammell (81), Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) takes a breather between drills during a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers on the 16th session of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

X: Brian Thomas Jr./Travis Hunter/Josh Cameron

Z: Jakobi Meyers/CJ Williams

Slot: Parker Washington

The biggest question facing the Jaguars receiver room is just how much Travis Hunter is set to play wide receiver. The former No. 2 pick is set to play a massive role on the defensive side of the ball, but he will still be expected to contribute on offense. With that said, we saw him playing much more outside receiver this summer than in the slot like he was a year ago.

TE

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) catches a pass during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

TE1: Brenton Strange

TE2: Nate Boerkircher

TE3: Tanner Koziol

TE4: Quintin Morris

I am still a bit surprised by the Jaguars going with four tight ends, largely because Quintin Morris simply did not have a good training camp. With that said, the pecking order in this room is as clear as it is in really any other room on the entire roster. The Jaguars have their starting tight end to carry the weight of the unit in Brenton Strange, while rookie tight ends Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol will take the top spots behind him.

“I think they've grown for sure," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said about the rookie duo toward the end of training camp. "I think obviously for Tanner, being a quasi-receiver in college was something that we were excited about seeing and curious to see. And we thought, okay, he just wasn't really in some of those positions. Does he have the makeup and the want-to? Like, that's really what it comes down to. And they've both done a nice job. I think we need to clean up a couple of things technique-wise and sustaining, getting outside of our frame a little bit, getting a little grabby. Boerk had the one penalty. I know he was trying to be physical but just got to know when to let go and know when to kind of get your hands refit, some of that stuff. But I've been pleased with them.”

OL

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) talks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (94) after a joint Buccaneers‑Jaguars NFL practice at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

OL1: Anton Harrison-Emmanuel Pregnon-Robert Hainsey-Ezra Cleveland-Cole Van Lanen

OL2: Walker Little-Daniel Faalele-Jonah Monheim-Wyatt Milum

It sure seems like the Jaguars are moving forward with rookie Emmanuel Pregnon at left guard. Pregnon started getting first-team reps halfway through camp and never took a step back, impressing the Jaguars' staff and locker room in the process. Cole Van Lanen is locked in as a starter once he is 100% recovered from his injury, while Walker Little is the swing tackle who would fill in for him at right tackle if he needs more time.

DL

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) looks on during the first quarter of an NFL preseason football matchup at EverBank Stadum on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DL1: Josh Hines-Allen-DaVon Hamilton-Arik Armstead-Travon Walker

DL2: BJ Green-Matt Dickerson-Ruke Orhorhoro-Danny Striggow

DL3: Wesley Williams-Albert Regis-Bryan Thomas Jr.

I could honestly see Matt Dickerson as an early-down starter over Arik Armstead as the Jaguars look to put the best possible run defense on the field, but we all know how important Armstead's role is regardless of how much Dickerson plays. The third-teamers are made up of all rookies, while BJ Green did more than enough to win the No. 3 defensive end role.

LB

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) flexes as he is introduced at the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium in the second preseason game on Friday night, August 21, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LB1s: Foyesade Oluokun-Ventrell Miller-Dennis Gardeck

LB2s: Jahlani Tavai-Branson Combs

The order of the starting linebacker spot across from Foyesade Oluokun does not really matter. I expect for Ventrell Miller to be the technical starter over Branson Combs, but Jaguars head coach Liam Coen made it clear a few weeks ago that nobody should read too much into the pecking order at the weakside linebacker spot.

"Yeah, I think at some point here, we're all going to understand they're both going to play. Like, they're both very different players. They both have different skill sets. You know, I think you guys know what those skill sets are and what they're both good at. Whoever ends up being number one on the depth chart is obviously semantics in a lot of ways," Coen said. "I was pleased with Ventrell. I've been pleased with him for over the last few days. I thought he had a good Joint as well, but we're going to need both of them. We're going to need both of those guys to play significant snaps for us within their roles and within how the game on defense needs to be called and the offenses we're seeing, the situations that we're in. We're going to need them both. So, whoever ends up as number one, it's going to end up being a lot of reps for them both."

CB

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) jogs on the field during a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers on the 16th session of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

CB1 & CB2: Travis Hunter-Montaric Brown

CB3 & CB4: Jarrian Jones-Jourdan Lewis

CB5: Christian Braswell

Travis Hunter is the Jaguars' top dog at cornerback, but really they have four starting-caliber cornerbacks who will all play quite a bit. Christian Braswell won the CB5 job over Jabbar Muhammad, but that feels like it is more about special teams than anything else. This should be one of the best rooms on the entire roster.

S

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) punches the ball out of Jacksonville Jaguars safety Jalen Huskey (22) hands during a joint Buccaneers‑Jaguars NFL practice Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

S1 & S2: Antonio Johnson-Eric Murray

S3 &S4: Caleb Ransaw-Jalen Huskey

S5: Rayuan Lane

The Jaguars have invested quite a bit at the safety position, and it certainly showed flashes and growth over training camp. Both Caleb Ransaw and Jalen Huskey ended the summer on a high note, and each should be expected to contribute in multiple safety packages over the course of the regular season.