Updated Jaguars Depth Chart After Roster Cuts: Liam Coen's Squad Finds Clarity
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' roster is set, and now it is time to start looking toward Week 1's battle with the Cleveland browns.
So with the Jaguars now having both their 53-man roster and most of their practice squad in order, what does a current Jaguars depth chart look like before the season kicks off in 12 days? We break it down below.
QB
QB1: Trevor Lawrence
QB2: Quinn Ewers
The Jaguars' quarterback room got shook up by the weekend's trade for Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers, and he now slots into the No. 2 role formerly held by veteran quarterback Nick Mullens. With Mullens re-joining the Jaguars via the practice squad on Monday, Mullens looks like the clear QB3, while undrafted quarterback Joey Aguilar takes the fourth and final spot in the quarterback room. This is one room the Jaguars managed to improve over the weekend, and it essentially cost them a 2028 seventh-round pick to do so.
RB
RB1/2: Bhayshul Tuten/Chris Rodriguez
RB3: LeQuint Allen Jr.
RB4: Ameer Abdullah
Training camp proved that there was no real seperation at the running back spot between Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez. The Jaguars said from the jump that they expected the duo to split the work leading the rushing attack, and that is exactly what we saw over the course of training camp this summer. Ameer Abdullah was one of training camp's biggest winners, earning the fourth and final running back slot thanks to an impressive summer and preseason.
WR
X: Brian Thomas Jr./Travis Hunter/Josh Cameron
Z: Jakobi Meyers/CJ Williams
Slot: Parker Washington
The biggest question facing the Jaguars receiver room is just how much Travis Hunter is set to play wide receiver. The former No. 2 pick is set to play a massive role on the defensive side of the ball, but he will still be expected to contribute on offense. With that said, we saw him playing much more outside receiver this summer than in the slot like he was a year ago.
TE
TE1: Brenton Strange
TE2: Nate Boerkircher
TE3: Tanner Koziol
TE4: Quintin Morris
I am still a bit surprised by the Jaguars going with four tight ends, largely because Quintin Morris simply did not have a good training camp. With that said, the pecking order in this room is as clear as it is in really any other room on the entire roster. The Jaguars have their starting tight end to carry the weight of the unit in Brenton Strange, while rookie tight ends Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol will take the top spots behind him.
“I think they've grown for sure," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said about the rookie duo toward the end of training camp. "I think obviously for Tanner, being a quasi-receiver in college was something that we were excited about seeing and curious to see. And we thought, okay, he just wasn't really in some of those positions. Does he have the makeup and the want-to? Like, that's really what it comes down to. And they've both done a nice job. I think we need to clean up a couple of things technique-wise and sustaining, getting outside of our frame a little bit, getting a little grabby. Boerk had the one penalty. I know he was trying to be physical but just got to know when to let go and know when to kind of get your hands refit, some of that stuff. But I've been pleased with them.”
OL
OL1: Anton Harrison-Emmanuel Pregnon-Robert Hainsey-Ezra Cleveland-Cole Van Lanen
OL2: Walker Little-Daniel Faalele-Jonah Monheim-Wyatt Milum
It sure seems like the Jaguars are moving forward with rookie Emmanuel Pregnon at left guard. Pregnon started getting first-team reps halfway through camp and never took a step back, impressing the Jaguars' staff and locker room in the process. Cole Van Lanen is locked in as a starter once he is 100% recovered from his injury, while Walker Little is the swing tackle who would fill in for him at right tackle if he needs more time.
DL
DL1: Josh Hines-Allen-DaVon Hamilton-Arik Armstead-Travon Walker
DL2: BJ Green-Matt Dickerson-Ruke Orhorhoro-Danny Striggow
DL3: Wesley Williams-Albert Regis-Bryan Thomas Jr.
I could honestly see Matt Dickerson as an early-down starter over Arik Armstead as the Jaguars look to put the best possible run defense on the field, but we all know how important Armstead's role is regardless of how much Dickerson plays. The third-teamers are made up of all rookies, while BJ Green did more than enough to win the No. 3 defensive end role.
LB
LB1s: Foyesade Oluokun-Ventrell Miller-Dennis Gardeck
LB2s: Jahlani Tavai-Branson Combs
The order of the starting linebacker spot across from Foyesade Oluokun does not really matter. I expect for Ventrell Miller to be the technical starter over Branson Combs, but Jaguars head coach Liam Coen made it clear a few weeks ago that nobody should read too much into the pecking order at the weakside linebacker spot.
"Yeah, I think at some point here, we're all going to understand they're both going to play. Like, they're both very different players. They both have different skill sets. You know, I think you guys know what those skill sets are and what they're both good at. Whoever ends up being number one on the depth chart is obviously semantics in a lot of ways," Coen said. "I was pleased with Ventrell. I've been pleased with him for over the last few days. I thought he had a good Joint as well, but we're going to need both of them. We're going to need both of those guys to play significant snaps for us within their roles and within how the game on defense needs to be called and the offenses we're seeing, the situations that we're in. We're going to need them both. So, whoever ends up as number one, it's going to end up being a lot of reps for them both."
CB
CB1 & CB2: Travis Hunter-Montaric Brown
CB3 & CB4: Jarrian Jones-Jourdan Lewis
CB5: Christian Braswell
Travis Hunter is the Jaguars' top dog at cornerback, but really they have four starting-caliber cornerbacks who will all play quite a bit. Christian Braswell won the CB5 job over Jabbar Muhammad, but that feels like it is more about special teams than anything else. This should be one of the best rooms on the entire roster.
S
S1 & S2: Antonio Johnson-Eric Murray
S3 &S4: Caleb Ransaw-Jalen Huskey
S5: Rayuan Lane
The Jaguars have invested quite a bit at the safety position, and it certainly showed flashes and growth over training camp. Both Caleb Ransaw and Jalen Huskey ended the summer on a high note, and each should be expected to contribute in multiple safety packages over the course of the regular season.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley