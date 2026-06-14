Jaguars OL Robert Hainsey: Offensive Captain's Next Step Comes at No. 14

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars added a number of impact players in free agency a year ago, but perhaps none were more important than veteran center Robert Hainsey.

Hainsey started 15 games for the Jaguars at center and consistently made the kind of blocks that made clear why Liam Coen wanted so badly to bring him over from Tampa Bay. In a year in which the Jaguars' offensive line took a considerable step forward , Hainsey was at the center of it all.

That is why Hainsey lands at the No. 14 spot of our top-25 rankings of the most-important players on the Jaguars' roster. We break down his case and more below:

Why Robert Hainsey is So Important

Jaguars run game coordinator Brian Picucci runs a drill with center Robert Hainsey (73) during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' offensive line played a critical role in the team's 13-4 record a year ago, and it is fair to say that Hainsey was a pivotal piece of those efforts. The leader of the offensive line and one of the offense's voted captains, Hainsey helped onboard Coen's offense a year ago and should once again prove to be one of the players who decides how far the unit goes.

With the Jaguars potentially returning their entire Week 1 starting offensive line from a year ago, the expectation is that another year together under Coen's system can elevate the offense. For that to be true, the Jaguars will need Hainsey to once again make the plays he made in 2025, and the ones he made in Tampa Bay that helped make him a Jaguar.

There is also the fact the Jaguars have some young guards in Emmanuel Pregnon and Wyatt Milum. If either one of them has to hit the field at any point, it is Hainsey who will have to lead them.

Robert Hainsey's Strengths and Weaknesses

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Robert Hainsey (73) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars certainly do not run an easy offensive scheme, and it puts a lot of pressure on both the quarterback and center at the line of scrimmage. Hainsey proved to be a true value when it came to that part of the position last year, using his time with Coen from 2024 to his advantage to serve as a positive outlet for the rest of the unit. As a communicator and the brains of the offensive line, Hainsey passes with flying colors.

Hainsey was also a strong blocker in space for the Jaguars last year, making several highlight-level blocks when Coen and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski were able to get him on the move toward the second level. If the Jaguars are going to improve in the screen game, Hainsey will be a big reason why.

If there is one area that Hainsey would still improve in entering his sixth season, it would be pass-protection. Hainsey did not have great metrics in pass-protection last year, though that could change this year as the line continues to gel.

What Happens if the Jaguars Need to Replace Robert Hainsey

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars center Robert Hainsey (73) blocks San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (left) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Jaguars had to sub someone in for Robert Hainsey on just a few occasions last year: in the second half of the Kansas City Chiefs games and then in starts against the Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts. In each one of those instances, the Jaguars saw rookie center Jonah Monheim step into the starting lineup and play solid considering the circumstances for the seventh-round pick out of USC.

Monheim is a player that Liam Coen and the Jaguars' staff seemed happy with after his limited snaps a year ago, so it is fair to say they would likely trust him to step in for Hainsey if needed in 2026, That is not to say there would not be a drop-off, but the Jaguars do at least have their options when it comes to the backup center spot.

Why We Ranked Robert Hainsey Here

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and center Robert Hainsey (73) during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

We have talked over and over again about the issues the Jaguars faced in the rushing attack down the stretch last season. Liam Coen has not been shy about saying this is where the offense really needs to improve this season, and Hainsey is going to be an important part of that considering what he showed last year.

There is an argument to make that Hainsey was even more important a year ago since the Jaguars were entering a new scheme and he was the one of the only players with any experience in it. Just because Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the offense has a year of Coen's offense under their belt now though doesn't negate just how important he is to their cause next season.