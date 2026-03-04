One Early-Round CB For the Jaguars to Consider

When the NFL free agency period opens up, it is going to determine a lot for many teams. One huge thing that is going to determine what teams end up doing in the 2026 NFL Draft. That is a huge part of what players and teams go after and how rosters will be built for next season.

That is the next step this offseason for all teams. The free agency period is going to open up soon, and then it is on to the 2026 NFL Draft, where teams are going to look for the best prospects to draft.

The team that is going to keep a close eye on once free agency begins is the Jacksonville Jaguars. \They have a few players that will hit the market, and then will have teams going after them.

We are going to see if the Jaguars are going to want to bring some of those players back, and which ones they will let walk and find new teams. After the success that the Jaguars had last season, there are some of the best in the market. That is the hard part of having a successful season.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When it comes to free agency, that is when your players are getting looks by teams. It is hard to keep the same roster that you had the season before for any franchise. The Jaguars are going to say a lot by what they decide to do in free agency, and even the players they decide to bring in themselves. The Jaguars could go into the 2026 NFL Draft, finding the players that will replace the ones that leave in free agency.

Jordan Reid has the Jaguars finding a cornerback in the second round. That is a position that the Jaguars could have a hole in after free agency. They have some key players hitting free agency in the cornerback department.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, right, speaks as head coach Liam Coen looks on during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

56. Jacksonville Jaguars

Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas

"Montaric Brown could price himself out of Jacksonville's plans, so the Jaguars will likely need another outside corner. Neal i s a long, scheme-versatile corner who comes with pro-ready poise in his perimeter technique."

Neal will be a good pick-up for the Jaguars in this draft. He would be battling for a starting role next season as a rookie. If the Jaguars draft Neal, he will be a fit for the defense that was a good defense last season. Neal will also be a huge building block for years to come.

Oct 25, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) runs a route resulting in a touchdown catch as Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Julian Neal (23) defends during the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

