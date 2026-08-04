One Decision the Jaguars Already Got Right in Training Camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars made one of the offseason's boldest decisions (or non-decisions) this past March, opting to let former All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd leave in free agency for a contract that seemed doable.

It was a move that was widely panned when it happened, and it was panned even more after the 2026 NFL Draft when the Jaguars opted to not take a linebacker until their final pick in seventh-rounder Parker Hughes.

But through the first six training camp practices, it sure feels like the Jaguars instead made one of the best calls in the early seasons of their new regime.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, left, and Executive Vice President of football operations Tony Boselli talk during the first day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' LB Race

It is far too early for the Jaguars to proclaim that they have successfully replaced Lloyd, but it sure feels like they are on the right track. That is not to take anything away from Lloyd and what he did for the Jaguars' defense a year ago, and instead is all about what the Jaguars have gotten from their linebacker unit through the first official week of training camp.

The key performances from that unit have come from fourth-year linebacker Ventrell Miller and second-year linebacker Branson Combs, who could be coming down to a photo finish to be Lloyd's replacement. It is quite the leap for Combs, an undrafted free agent a year ago, but it is also the kind of development the Jaguars' regime works toward when they evaluate their roster.

“Yeah. I think, like I said the last time I was up here, that’s a heated competition in that room. I think competition brings competitors," Jaguars defensive cordinator Anthony Campanile said after practice on Tuesday.

Jacksonville Jaguars Linebacke Jared Bartlett (45) runs a drill with Jacksonville Jaguars Linebacker Branson Combs (50) during the fourth day of NFL Training Camp in shells at the Miller Electric Center on Sunday, August 2, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"And Liam [Head Coach Liam Coen] did an unbelievable job of that here last year. Like, [DT] Matt Dickerson played his ass off on scout team last year. And we ended up bringing him up, and he did a great job for us out on the field. So that's real here. Our head coach believes in that. He believes in competition. And if you're doing a great job and you're producing, you're going to get an opportunity to play. So, that's what it's all about. It's about stacking days and continuing to produce. But the guys in there are in a good competition and they're all playing hard.”

Combs is one of the best examples yet of the Jaguars being willing to uncover every stone to find the best 11 to put on the field each play. There were countless examples of the Jaguars rewarding growing players with real chances for playing time during the 2025 season, and Combs is one of the top options to be one of those players this season.

It is that kind of determination to let the best man win that has fueled many of the Jaguars' personnel choices. They clearly felt comfortable with letting Lloyd walk due to their own evaluations of the linebacker room, and it is easy to say now in the middle of Combs' ascent that the Jaguars could be wise for taking the road less-traveled.

Jaguars linebacker Ventral Miller (51) pushes off linebacker Branson Combs (50) while running drills during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But that road would not have been an option without Combs proving himself. He did it first during the offseason program, a time where Miller seemingly was set to step into the clear starting role across from veteran linebacker Foyesade Oluokun. That helped put Combs on the radar, and now he is battling for serious snaps in Campanile's defense as a result.

"I think mentally it's a different approach for sure. Last year was really coming in as an undrafted free agent, you know, you're not getting as many defensive reps, so it's really just finding ways that you can show what you can do, whether that's special teams or in the meeting rooms, whatever it is," Combs said after practice on Tuesday.

"You're just kind of trying to find ways where you can kind of stick around, and just throughout the year, just being able to get more and more reps and be able to become more and more comfortable with it, I think my approach going into this year was more, hey, let's let's find a way on the field defensively and try to make an impact that way. So I think that's really how it's changed.