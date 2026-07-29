Every Open Starting Job at Jaguars Training Camp: Tuten/Rodriguez Takes Focus

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. -- When you return as many starters and key pieces from a playoff team as the Jacksonville Jaguars did this offseason, there won’t exactly be a wide array of open starting entering jobs entering training camp.

But that doesn’t mean there are no open starting jobs open whatsoever. For the Jaguars entering training camp later this afternoon, there are three different spots on the starting depth chart that should be wide-open, and here they are.

Right Guard

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Patrick Mekari (65) gets the fans excited during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars inked Patrick Mekari to a sizable contract last March, but injuries and penalties kept him from making it look like a sound investment through one season. He is still the most versatile lineman on the roster, though, and the Jaguars could want to see what they can get out of Mekari when he is healthy and at his best, neither of which he was at a year ago.

But the Jaguars also have Wyatt Milum, who they likely want to see more of this year after he spent most of his rookie season on the sidelines. The former third-round pick has a ton of physical upside and would be the only real potential change the Jaguars could make along the offensive line, though he has to prove himself and stay healthy in his own right first.

Even with the Jaguars so badly wanting to improve their running game this year, there are not really many ways to make the offensive line look that much different than it did a year ago. This is one way they could shake things up and find a potential upgrade, however,

Running Back

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs the ball during the 10th organized team activity at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 4, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The departure of Travis Etienne in free agency means the Jaguars are set to have a new No. 1 running back … maybe? It frankly remains to be seen if the Jaguars are actually looking to replace Etienne as their offensive workhorse, or whether they will turn to a combination of Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. to fill the void that he left in the depth chart.

Rodriguez missed the offseason program with an injury, though Liam Coen said during the spring that he expects Rodriguez back for training camp. We will see if he is on the field when the Jaguars kick off practice this morning because, if not, he might have some catching up to do when it comes to Tuten and the top role.

Tuten impressed this offseason and has some momentum entering his second training camp after a rookie year that saw him flash in a limited role. He certainly has areas he has to improve in, but it feels safe to say he has an expanded role this year even if he does not win the No. 1 job outright over Rodriguez.

Weakside Linebacker

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) walks off the field during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The linebacker spot is similar to the running back spot. The Jaguars lost one of their top producers from a year ago in second-team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd after he left in free agency, and they are now turning to a few different young and unproven options to replace him. For them, those options will focus on Ventrell Miller and second-year linebacker Branson Combs.

Miller took the bulk of first-team reps during the offseason program and is set to likely do the same entering camp, but the former 2023 draft pick will certainly have to be at his absolute best to fend off Combs. An undrafted free agent who the Jaguars were high on a year ago, Combs was a true ascender this offseason and it does not seem like he is just going to give up the job quite so easily.