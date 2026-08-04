The Biggest Overreaction Jaguars Fans Should Avoid After Week 1 of Training Camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars entered training camp with a few key questions, and there have been plenty of signs of answers through the first week of practices.

The Jaguars are set to kick off Day 6 of training camp on Tuesday morning, with the pads coming on during Day 5 and the intensity starting to ramp up. With five practices now under their belt, heels are starting to be dug in on several of those key questions, including the offensive line.

With that in mind, here is one reason why concerns about the offensive line are a bit premature, and why fans should stress patience before reacting.

Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Lineman Ezra Cleveland (76), left, runs a drill with Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Lineman Jerome Carvin (79) during the fourth day of NFL Training Camp in shells at the Miller Electric Center on Sunday, August 2, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' offensive line was a hot topic this offseason after the trajectory of the 2025 season. The Jaguars saw their line improve last season compared to the 2024 efforts, but the second-half of the season saw the Jaguars struggle to move the ball on the ground. Not all of the blame can go to the offensive line, but improving the running game was still a clear area of focus this offseason, even with the Jaguars returning the entire unit from a year ago.

Through the early days of training camp, running the ball has taken on a clear emphasis but the results have still been mixed. The Jaguars have seen Bhayshul Tuten pop off a long run almost daily, but there has been little traction otherwise (outside of Chris Rodriguez Jr. bowling over Caleb Ransaw on Monday). But this early in camp, the run game should not be expected to be picking up consistent gains. The pads have been on for one day, and the Jaguars are going to continue to stress improvement up front.

“Yeah, just being thicker on combinations a little bit. Sometimes, based on the scheme, the O-Line will think they have to maybe get on an angle because of where the ball's going. Say it's outside zone, they feel like they just have to run because it's outside. Well, no, let's take care of the down first and be a little bit thicker through combinations so that we're moving the line of scrimmage," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after practice on Monday.

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen walks off the field after the fourth day of NFL Training Camp in shells at the Miller Electric Center on Sunday, August 2, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I think that's something that we've been very intentional about, whether it's with wide zone, mid-zone, duo; those are the only three plays we have in right now. Just being more intentional about chipping on our combinations and being a little bit more vertical so that we're not just running, all right, sideline to sideline, and getting thinned out on the at the line of scrimmage and the point of attack. So, I think that that's something that those guys have worked diligently on since the spring. And once you get into training camp, you're able to see it a little bit more.”

The Jaguars still have a long way to go before they have to start paving a way for Tuten and Rodriguez in Week 1's opener vs. the Cleveland Browns. For now, let the offensive line continue to flesh itself out as it gets more healthy. If the Jaguars are struggling running the ball after then, that would be a more appropiate time to, well, react.