One Former SB Champ Thinks Jaguars are AFC's Best

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the most surprising teams this season, if not the one that has surprised the most. Coming into this season, the Jaguars had a lot of changes on and off the field.

They brought in a whole new regime in hopes of getting things headed in the right direction this season. Well, the Jaguars got that and some more. First year, head coach Liam Coen got this team believing and rolling in the right direction this season.

Jaguars were not going to take no for an answer when they were looking at bringing in Coen. It has worked out well for him and the Jaguars this season, and this team could do something special. The Jaguars are the winners of the AFC South and will get a home game to start their playoff run. That is something no one probably had for this team, since they had a lot of new moving pieces coming into the season.

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

That is why coaching matters in the NFL. Coen has done well, especially with quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Coen is exactly what Lawrence needed and has been looking for during his NFL career. Coen has challenged Lawrence all season long, and he has taken the coaching and put it to work by winning games and running a great offense.

Lawrence has been better, and so has the offense. Lawrence is having the best season of his career and now has the Jaguars in the conversation of being one of the top contenders in the AFC.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) celebrates with wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) and offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Jaguars Super Bowl run no out of the question.

"I think these Jaguars for some reason. They just look hot to me," said former wide receiver and Super Champion Julian Edelman on FOX Sports. "They stopped the run; they are No. 1 at that. They take the ball away from teams; they are No. 2 at that. And Trevor Lawrence looks as confident as we have ever seen him ... Right now I am going with the Jaguars."

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) walks on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have the team to make a run, and good news for them is that the AFC is wide open and it is up for grabs. You might never get another AFC playoff like this one, and the Jaguars need to make sure they take full advantage of it. It is going to come down to whether they can play their best brand of football when the game is on the line in the playoffs.

