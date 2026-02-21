Contract Details for Jaguars' Matt Dickerson Revealed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars brought back a key veteran backup this season, and we now know how much it took for them to do it.

The Jaguars re-signed veteran defensive lineman Matt Dickerson earlier this week, bringing him back after he flashed during the 2025 season. And according to a recent report, the Jaguars managed to get a bargain.

Dickerson's deal

According to Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac, the Jaguars signed Dickerson to a one-year deal for $1.45 million, and his cap number will actually be lower than that at $1.225 million.

Dickerson's cap hit will essentially be the same as some recent draft picks, which means he will certainly have a shot to make the roster but this, as expected, was not some sort of long-term move by the Jaguars.

With that said, it could be fair to say that Dickerson will have a heck of a shot to make the roster. He started multiple games last season and saw his role increase as the season went on and the games got bigger.

Campanile, who started the year on the Jaguars' practice squad, eventually became a prime example of the Jaguars' ability to develop players and hand out fair shots to every player on the roster as long as they perform.

"A lot of Matt's opportunity came from one.) we knew of him and watching him before he got here, but when he got here and he got out there in the practice field, to me it was undeniable. This guy's doing a really good job and he deserves an opportunity," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said during the season.

"So, I think Liam does a great job with that. It's real. It’s not like hey, you're just going out there. If you're out there, you're competing and you're doing a great job and you're playing the way we want you to with your hair on fire. Yeah, you're going to get an opportunity because that's always going to be able to help us win, so that's what I want to see for him too.”

Dickerson should be expected to play another role similar to the one he played in 2025 as long as he makes the roster. And with his deal, Dickerson's chances to do so have certainly increased. The Jaguars have a need at defensive tackle regardless of this move and the figures that go along with it, but Dickerson should be in the mix.

