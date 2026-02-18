Jaguars' Antonio Johnson Cements His Status As Rising Star

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A lot of things went right for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025, and as a result plenty of players saw their stock rise.

One of those players was third-year safety Antonio Johnson , who started the year as a backup but finished the season as a top playmaker for Anthony Campanile's defense. After being thrust into a starting role due to injuries midway through the year, Johnson became too important of a piece of the defense to keep off the field.

As a result of Johnson's stellar season, the former Texas A&M star has earned himself a spot on a lucrative ranking of performers from 2025.

Johnson's Ranking

Pro Football Focus recently took a look at their top-101 players from the 2025 season, and Johnson cracked the list at No. 53, landing him in front of other impressive names like Christian McCaffrey, Joe Burrow, Kobie Turner, Darnell Wright, Tetaiora McMillan, Jared Verse, and Maxx Crosby.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) reacts after sacking Tennessee Titans quarterback Brandon Allen (not pictured) during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

"You’d be forgiven for not knowing much about Antonio Johnson heading into the 2025 season, with the Jaguars safety earning a 43.8 PFF overall grade in his first significant work as a starter in 2024. If you don’t know him now, it’s time to learn. Johnson’s 86.9 PFF overall grade in 2025 led all safeties, and he came away with five interceptions and three pass breakups in the regular season," PFF said.

Johnson and Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd led the team with five interceptions each, tied for the second most in the league. Both Lloyd (137) and Johnson (107) had over 100 interception return yards this season, becoming the first NFL teammates to do so since 2017. Lloyd and Johnson each returned an interception for a touchdown, making Jacksonville one of five teams with multiple pick-sixes in 2025.

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) effectively ends the game on an interception against New York Jets wide receiver Arian Smith (82) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars do have some questions to answer at the safety position, but Johnson should firmly be in the fold as they determine the future. Starting safety Andrew Wingard is set to be a free agent after plenty of snaps leading the unit in 2025, plus the Jaguars are set to see the debut of third-round 2025 draft pick Caleb Ransaw next season after he missed his entire rookie season.

No matter how the Jaguars put together their safety unit in 2026, Johnson did enough last season to earn a significant role. And with another big season, he could be on his way to a new deal with the team.

