How the Jaguars Should Navigate the Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars hired general manager James Gladstone last offseason, and he took inspiration from his time with the Los Angeles Rams and decided to gamble their future draft picks to make a trade that would make them better now.

Travis Hunter was viewed as a one-of-one prospect, and the Jaguars traded up with the Cleveland Browns in order to select him. Thankfully, they didn't give up a top pick because they led the AFC South and made the playoffs, but that really wasn't due to Hunter. Without a first-round pick, how should the Jaguars be navigating the draft?

Priorities in the Draft

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In total, the Jaguars have nine picks heading into the draft. On draft day, a lot of those fifth and fourth-rounders get moved by teams, so that number may fluctuate when it's all said and done. They have nine chances to bring in stars through the draft, and their best shot at landing one will be in the second round.

I believe defense should be their priority throughout the draft process. They already made a trade for Jakobi Meyers last season at the trade deadline. Travis Etienne Jr.'s potential departure may be concerning, but Bhayshul Tuten should be sufficient as a starter. They could use a third wide receiver who isn't a veteran, but they should wait until later in the draft to figure that out.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) stands on the field during pregame warmups against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The most important decision for the Jaguars this offseason will be what they do with Devin Lloyd after a career year, but I fear that decision has already been made for them. With their limited cap space, I don't think they'll be able to match the offers other teams will be giving him.

He was one of the biggest reasons why their defense took such a massive leap next season, and his absence threatens to regress them. The natural assumption is for them to draft a linebacker who projects to have a similar skillset to Lloyd and build him up to get to that point. However, I propose a different solution to help out their defense.

Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds (5) celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

D'Angelo Ponds has officially committed to the draft after an exciting junior season with the Indiana Hoosiers, in which he helped them on their path to winning the National Championship. In the Rose and Peach Bowl, Ponds was named the Defensive Player of the Game thanks to his pick-six and overall skills in coverage.

I think Ponds will fall down the draft board due to there being other defensive back prospects ranked above him, and he's a bit undersized for his position. I don't think that should deter the Jaguars from drafting him, especially when they have three cornerbacks set to hit free agency.

