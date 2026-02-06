One Thing Jaguars Must Consider When it Comes to Devin Lloyd's Free Agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of things to consider when it comes to impending free agent Devin Lloyd.

Lloyd is set to be one of the biggest names in all of free agency this March unless the Jaguars strike a deal with his camp and re-sign him before he hits the market. But before the Jaguars make their decision on Lloyd, they will have to consider other, less-discussed aspects of the linebacker market.

Jaguars' Perspective on Lloyd

For the Jaguars, the top question they have to ask themselves is whether James Gladstone can find a replacement or whether Anthony Campanile can develop one. If the Jaguars feel like the answer to either or both of these questions is yes, then the Jaguars could feel comfortable letting Lloyd hit free agency after such an elite season. Lloyd finished as a second-team All-Pro, and that can't be discounted here.

For that to be the case, the Jaguars would be putting a lot of eggs in the basket of either Ventrell Miller, a free agent addition, or a young draft pick. Considering how the Jaguars have built their roster to this point, the draft seems like the most likely option. That could be the case even more so if ESPN's Jordan Reid is right about the upcoming linebacker class.

It’s been a while, but we finally have a really good LB class. This group is loaded. Great year to need an off-ball LB. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) February 3, 2026

The shift to full-on spread offenses in college football has erased the throwback linebacker position on many college defenses, but if Reid is right that this year's class is set to be exceptional, than the Jaguars could have an easy choice to make. The Jaguars have proven that they are not afraid to lean on young talent, and they have 11 draft picks to play with.

Can the Jaguars find a rookie who can replicate Lloyd's exact role and production? He is such a unique talent that this feels unlikely, but perhaps they can use the draft to recreate it. The defense will change each year with its personnel, and the potential loss of Lloyd will impact what the Jaguars are looking for out of their next linebacker.

If the Jaguars believe there is a linebacker prospect who can turn into a starter and, potentially, a game-changer then they should not be afraid to take advantage of the evaluation. But they have to be sure, which is always a tough game to play when it comes to the unpredictable and unforgiving NFL Draft.

