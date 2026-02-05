How the Devin Lloyd Decision Will Impact Jaguars' Offseason

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the NFL's top free agents right in their own building.

All expectations are for Jaguars veteran linebacker Devin Lloyd to sign a market-setting contract this offseason, regardless of whether it is with the Jaguars or not. And for the Jaguars and their front office, the Lloyd question is set to be one of the biggest pieces of their offseason.

Devin Lloyd's Path

If the Jaguars do opt to let Lloyd walk in free agency, then that is a lot of production the Jaguars will have to replace. This has to be the top consideration for the Jaguars when it comes to Lloyd; his asking price and market value will obviously dictate the Jaguars' decision more than anything else, but the Jaguars also have to plan for what life after Lloyd really looks like.

That is the contention also made by NFL.com's Kevin Patra when he was examining one roster move each AFC team should make. For him, the Jaguars' offseason comes down to Lloyd. Either re-sign him, or find some way to replace him.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"How Jaguars general manager James Gladstone attacks the offseason will be fascinating. A trio of Jacksonville starters in the secondary are set to be free agents. The Jags could also use a boost on the interior of the defensive line and appear to be in line to extend ﻿﻿﻿Travon Walker﻿﻿﻿. The most pressing issue could be the prospect of losing Lloyd in free agency," Patra said. "After an up-and-down first three seasons, which caused the Jags to eschew a fifth-year option, the former first-round pick enjoyed a magnificent 2025."

"The LB was all over the field, generating five INTs (including one that was returned for a 99-yard TD), seven passes defensed, a fumble recovery and 81 tackles in 15 games. He fit perfectly in Anthony Campanile’s defense. The Jags seem unlikely to use the franchise tag on Lloyd (projected at $28.2 million, per Over The Cap). If he prices himself out of Jacksonville, there will be a gaping hole in the middle of Campanile’s D that needs to be filled.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) runs during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Jaguars take the gamble of letting Lloyd walk, then they will need to ensure the defense has the personnel in place to not let the unit drop off. The Jaguars would not have gotten as far as they did without Lloyd, and they will need to ensure their replacement is up to task.

