One Way the Jaguars Can Be Aggressive This Offseason

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars need to improve the roster one way or another in the 2026 offseason. They made great progress in 2025, but they will want to be more than a post-season one-and-done next year.

In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we discuss one way the Jaguars and the James Gladstone -led front office can be aggressive to improve this offseason.

With the way the free agency cycle surely looks like it will play out for the Jaguars, there is a chance the Jaguars could be playing with house money this offseason. For instance, we have talked extensively about the Jaguars' potential to gain compensatory picks for the 2027 NFL Draft as a result.

We saw the Jaguars last benefit from compensatory picks when they earned three picks in the 2024 NFL Draft as a result of the 2023 offseason. The Jaguars earned a third-, sixth-, and seventh-round pick as a result of Jawaan Taylor, Arden Key, and Chris Manhertz signing elsewhere. The Jaguars went on to use two of those picks to select Jarrian Jones and Cam Little.

But we have already talked about the value the Jaguars can get from compensatory picks. That much has been made clear to us at this point. What we haven't discussed, however, is the Jaguars' ability to project ahead with the idea of 2027 compsentatoy picks and use that to their advantage today.

For instance, if the Jaguars let Devin Lloyd walk in free agency and do not make a deal to cancel it out, then the Jaguars will more likely than not earn a third-round pick in 2027. If not, then it would be the fourth-round the Jaguars get an extra pick in. And this does not factor in the picks the Jaguars might get if they don't re-sign guys like Travis Etienne, Montaric Brown, Greg Newsome, and even others.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) walks off the field after losing to the Bills during an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Jaguars know they will be getting picks in 2027, they can be more agressive today. More capital would be on the way in the future, so why not pay now when prices for trading up and even adding players to the roster could be advantageous? The Jaguars could trade say their third-round pick next year in a bid to make a major move up, knowing that they could be recompensated after the loss of Lloyd.

The Jaguars can certainly game the system when it comes to this year's free agency cycle. Time will tell if they do or not, but the options are on the table.

