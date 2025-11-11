How Jaguars' Cam Little Found Himself in Canton
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars and kicker Cam Little have found themself in Canton.
After Little made NFL history in Week 9 with a record-breaking 68-yard field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Pro Football Hall of Fame has made a place for a piece from Little's performance.
Little in Canton
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on social media this week that they would be displaying Little's game jersey from the performance. Now, Little's record and career-best performance will be honored as long as the record stands -- however long that is in today's NFL.
After struggling in the weeks before the record field goal, Little has seemingly turned himself around in the last two weeks. The record field goal against the Raiders was the spark the stagnant Jaguars needed to overcome Las Vegas, and in the last two games he is 6-of-6 on field goals after being 0-for-2 in the previous two weeks.
“As he kicked it, it sounded good. The first thing I look at typically is the returner deep and when I see a guy go back there, that makes a coach a little nervous because it is the possibility of a return. The one thing I did look for him as the ball was kicked, he didn’t move and when he didn’t move, to me that meant it was on line," Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said last week.
"That was the first thing I looked at was it was on-line, I felt pretty good, pretty comfortable because I knew he had the leg strength to get there. And then feeling Logan’s [P Logan Cooke] reaction, I think about halfway down the field, to feel some of the guys could see it, it felt good. And again, it was just good to see, cool to see. It was a good moment for us.”
This is the second time this season Little has sent a jersey to Canton to be displayed, with the first occurrence coming in the preseason when he hit an unofficial record 70-yard field goal.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.