Outlining Every Way Travis Hunter's Future Role Will Impact Jaguars

Expectations for Travis Hunter Jr. will be sky-high going into next season. Not only was he the second-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the Jacksonville Jaguars essentially traded their No. 5 that year and the 24th selection in 2026 to acquire him. Between the flashes he showed on both sides of the ball before his injury and the team's overall success despite his absence, the prospect of adding a star at wide receiver and cornerback to a 13-4 AFC South winner has the fan base elated.



However, his injury threw a wrench into the works regarding how the Jaguars plan to deploy him. Playing on both sides of the ball probably didn't cause his LCL tear, but it wouldn't be great for the optics if Head Coach Liam Coen immediately had him playing anywhere close to 100 snaps a game after he returns from a season-ending injury.



Travis Hunter Jr. expected to focus on defense moving forward



That doesn't mean that Travis Hunter Jr. can't still line up on both offense and defense. It'd just be more practical and manageable for him to focus on one side of the ball more and play more sparingly on the other end. ESPN's Michael DiRocco expects that to be the case for Hunter Jr. and the Jacksonville Jaguars moving forward:



"Hunter could start at one corner with Jourdan Lewis at the other, and in nickel situations Lewis could slide inside and Jarrian Jones would play outside, or Lewis could remain outside and Jones plays nickel. Either way, early indications are that Hunter is primarily going to be a cornerback and have a package of plays on offense."



If the Jaguars do plan on having Hunter Jr. line up as a cornerback full-time and have him come out on offense only in certain situations and packages, it makes it less pressing for them to retain Montaric Brown or Greg Newsome II. Jacksonville still has Jarrian Jones and Jourdan Lewis under contract. With Hunter Jr. starting on defense, that gives the Jaguars a full nickel package at corner. General Manager James Gladstone can fill out the depth with bargain-bin signings in free agency or through the draft.



If Hunter Jr. is only going to be a utility player on offense, that makes it much less likely that the Jaguars would trade Brian Thomas Jr., a player who was third in the league in receiving yards in his first year, is still playing on a rookie-scale contract, and is under that team-friendly agreement for up to the next three seasons.



Unless they find a deal that would net them another wide receiver in return who would fit the system better and somehow give them additional assets, the Jaguars can't afford to deal away BTJ with just Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington as their only proven, reliable wideouts.

