Parker Washington Gets Ultimate Teammate Endorsement For Potential Extension

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have been able to consistently lock up their key players with contract extension, and next up on the list certainly should be wide receiver Parker Washington.

After Brenton Strange signed his new deal with the Jaguars earlier this week, the list of key Jaguars on expiring contracts has certainly gotten smaller. And while Washington is not alone on that list, he certainly seems to be the name that deserves to be next in the pecking order. As long as Washington is waiting, though, he clearly has one strong endorsement.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) runs the ball during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Washington's Endorsement

Strange and Washington been teammates all the way back to their days at Penn State, and they were drafted by the Jaguars in the same offseason in 2023. Now, Strange is ready to see that duo continue to play together as the Jaguars' offense evolves.

“If that happens, once it happens, it'll be great. Being here with Parker has also done a lot for me," Strange said this week after signing his deal.

"Especially coming in, you have somebody that you can lean on and even now today, if I’ve ever got a question about anything or if he's got a question or either one of us need guidance, it's good to always just sit down with him because we know each other's stories. We've been together, and that's on top of just what he does on the field. He's a great player and he's a great person.”

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Strange is the Jaguars' newest big-money player and is seen as a critical piece of both their offense and culture, and his importance was made all the more clear when the Jaguars made him one of the NFL's highest-paid tight ends earlier this week. He is also the latest example of why Washington's deal should be considered done sooner rather than later.

Considering everything general manager James Gladstone has done with the deals for Strange, Travon Walker, Jakobi Meyers, Montaric Brown, and Ross Matiscik, Washington seems like a natural next step. Gladstone has been transparent about the players the Jaguars aim to keep around on a long-term basis, and Washington has been bucketed into that group before.

It was in January when Gladstone said Strange, Walker, and Washington were three players they envisioned being tied to for the long haul. Strange and Walker have gotten deals since then, and Washington's deal should happen at some point before his rookie deal expires.

Strange knows better than anyone within the Jaguars' building just how far Washington has come and how hard he has worked. Strange was re-signed in part because of his impact off the field, and Washington should be right behind him.