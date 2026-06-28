Jaguars TE Brenton Strange: Newest Big-Money Player Takes No. 4 Spot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- We are nearing the end of our rankings of the 25-most important Jaguars entering the 2026 season, and it is a familiar face who now lands at No. 4.

Taking the fourth spot is veteran Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange, who the Jaguars made one of the NFL's highest-paid players at his position earlier this week.

So, why does Strange take the No. 4 spot in our rankings? We break it all down below.

Why Brenton Strange is So Important

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) rushes for yards leapng past Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have a deep group of skill players that is mostly headlinedby their deep receiver room. But Strange is the one playmaker the Jaguars have who can make a significant impact in both the run and the pass game, and that alone is enough reason for his ranking. Strange isn't merely playable as both a blocker and a pass-catcher; he is a true weapon in both phases, something Jaguars head coach Liam Coen was able to unlock last season.

As a pass-catcher, Strange has been amongst the most efficient targets Trevor Lawrence has thrown to the last two seasons. Amongst all receivers with at least 20 targets last season, Strange ranked No. 1 in both total receiving EPA and receiving EPA/target. In 2024, he was second in total receiving EPA behind only Brian Thomas Jr, and he tied the record-breaking rookie receiver in EPA/Target.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) celebrates with wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) and offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

In short, Strange has become the perfect safety blanket for Lawrence but he also has an upside. He can make plays downfield and create after the catch, making him a red-zone threat and someone who is frequently the primary read in the passing game.

Strange's versatility as a blocker also opened things up for Coen and the running game a year ago. Strange is able to block top edge defenders one-on-one in either the run or passing game, which allows Liam Coen to use him in any capacity needed. The Jaguars' offense runs through Lawrence more than anyone else, but Strange is right behind him.

Brenton Strange's Strengths and Weaknesses

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Jets safety Dean Clark (35) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

When looking at Strange's game, it is hard to nitpick too many aspects of it. Strange has a balanced skill-set that makes him one of the NFL's best tight ends because he can ultimately do a little bit of everything. His blocking ability and what he can do in the passing game as a legitimate weapon at each level of the field makes him perhaps the most versatile and unique piece the Jaguars have on their entire offense.

As a pass-catcher, Strange has the ability to be schemed for in space on screen plays thanks to his ability to break tackles and get yards after contact. But he has also shown the ability to win the middle of the field as a possession threat, as well as get open against man-coverage with his route-running, whether against linebackers or defensive backs,

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates with tight end Brenton Strange (85) after a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

As a blocker, Strange is capable of being used as a movable chess piece across the formation. He is frequently sent in motion to create mismatches, but he also has the strength and power to be used as an in-line blocker. Strange frequently boosted the Jaguars' pass protection last year with his ability to chip defensive ends and still provide an outlet as a pass-catcher as well.

If there is any weakness to Strange's game, it is tough to find. He has some of the best separation numbers amongst tight ends according to NextGenStats, ranking No. 4 among qualifying tight ends last year in average yards of seperation. He was also one of the most targeted tight ends downfield (No. 7 in downfield target rate), most reliable (No. 4 in EPA/Target), and really everything else. Perhaps he could get better at producing yards after the catch, though he is already more than proficient in that area.

What Happens if the Jaguars Need to Replace Brenton Strange

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

A big part of the Jaguars' offseason was answering this entire question. The Jaguars' tight ends struggled last year when Strange was out of the lineup for five games, and the Jaguars added to the room in a big way this offseason with rookie tight ends Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol. Boerkircher was selected with the Jaguars' top pick at No. 56, and his rookie role remains one of the biggest topics facing the offense.

Add in veteran backup tight end Quintin Morris, who played well for the Jaguars on special teams and in a limited role on offense, and the Jaguars' tight end room has certainly taken a step forward. Still, Strange is such a versatile threat in all aspects of the Jaguars' offense that the team would take a stpe backward if he missed time in 2026. Perhaps the rookies develop enough to offset that in the future, but it seems like a big ask for this year.

Why We Ranked Brenton Strange Here

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) runs after the catch against against the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Jaguars' offense is filled with several players who you could make the argument for as the most important non-Trevor Lawrence weapon. Brian Thomas Jr, Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers are all big pieces of the passing game, Anton Harrison is a blue-chip right tackle, and someone has to lead the running game. But when it came down to it, I could not help but put Strange in this slot for a few reasons.

We saw what the Jaguars' offense looked like without Strange a year ago. Yes, the depth should be better this season, but Strange is an integral part of what the Jaguars do and there is no real replacing him. The Jaguars have the depth and talent to get by if they are missing anyone at wide receiver or running back for any period of time, but it is hard to say the same for tight end.

The Jaguars' offense should take yet another leap in 2026, and there is no real reason to expect Strange's numbers not to go up yet again. Strange has improved his production every single season, and his balanced skill-set has him on track to do so again this season.