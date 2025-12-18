Jaguars Face Possible Mile High Advantage
In this story:
Head Coach Liam Coen has a penchant for calling challenges "opportunities" for his Jacksonville Jaguars. Whether it's a particularly tough matchup, a heightened moment in the season, or whatever kind of obstacle his team might face, he always presents it as a chance for positive growth.
In Week 16, the Jaguars take on several opportunities. They take on the Denver Broncos, who are currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC at 12-2, riding an 11-game win streak.
They're playing on a larger stage, as one of the four matchups in the late afternoon slate in a bout that could have significant playoff implications. They also have to face the Broncos on the road, with Mile High Stadium providing one of the best home-field advantages in the NFL.
Why Mile High is a brutal draw
When one thinks of home-field advantage, it usually just means a hostile crowd, possibly loud and engaged enough to affect a visiting team's psyche or even drown out their play calls and communication.
The Denver Broncos do get that factor in their favor, as Mile High Stadium ranked fifth in attendance in 2024 with an average of nearly 74,000 spectators per game. But the elevation in Denver — hence the name "Mile High" — also affects players, making it more difficult to breathe and recover their energy, as Head Coach Liam Coen outlined:
"I've only been once in 2018. We played there when I was in LA. It was a really cool atmosphere. You can tell that teams have struggled specifically in the fourth quarter against these guys over the last two years, whether it's communication issues, whether it's fatigue, energy, whatever it is.
But some teams have had a hard time in the fourth quarter, with missed assignments, execution, or communication, whatever it is. And then also, Denver being able to utilize some tempo in the fourth and get their rushers going, whatever it is. So, it's going to be definitely a challenging atmosphere for sure."
On the bright side
However, elevation can impact the game in other ways, too. The lower air pressure in Denver has anecdotally had a huge effect on the actual footballs. Quarterbacks can supposedly throw it farther, and kickers can boot it from further away, too.
The Jaguars already have one of the strongest legs in the league on the roster with Cam Little, who nailed a 68-yarder to break the NFL record earlier this season.
One has to wonder how far his range will extend in the thin air at Mile High. Coen is definitely intrigued by the prospect: "Yeah, it'd be cool to watch. I know my golf ball goes a lot further than it does out here, I think.
So, I'm excited to see what that looks like, and maybe it's a big factor in the game, maybe it's not, but I do think it'll be pretty cool to watch him at least let it rip."
To see if the Jaguars can take advantage of Cam Little's power in Denver, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.