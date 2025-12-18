Jaguars Face Possible Mile High Advantage

Head Coach Liam Coen has a penchant for calling challenges "opportunities" for his Jacksonville Jaguars. Whether it's a particularly tough matchup, a heightened moment in the season, or whatever kind of obstacle his team might face, he always presents it as a chance for positive growth.

In Week 16, the Jaguars take on several opportunities. They take on the Denver Broncos, who are currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC at 12-2, riding an 11-game win streak.

They're playing on a larger stage, as one of the four matchups in the late afternoon slate in a bout that could have significant playoff implications. They also have to face the Broncos on the road, with Mile High Stadium providing one of the best home-field advantages in the NFL.

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; A Denver Broncos fan celebrates a win over the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High.

Why Mile High is a brutal draw

When one thinks of home-field advantage, it usually just means a hostile crowd, possibly loud and engaged enough to affect a visiting team's psyche or even drown out their play calls and communication.

The Denver Broncos do get that factor in their favor, as Mile High Stadium ranked fifth in attendance in 2024 with an average of nearly 74,000 spectators per game. But the elevation in Denver — hence the name "Mile High" — also affects players, making it more difficult to breathe and recover their energy, as Head Coach Liam Coen outlined:

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos fans celebrate defeating the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High.

"I've only been once in 2018. We played there when I was in LA. It was a really cool atmosphere. You can tell that teams have struggled specifically in the fourth quarter against these guys over the last two years, whether it's communication issues, whether it's fatigue, energy, whatever it is.

But some teams have had a hard time in the fourth quarter, with missed assignments, execution, or communication, whatever it is. And then also, Denver being able to utilize some tempo in the fourth and get their rushers going, whatever it is. So, it's going to be definitely a challenging atmosphere for sure."

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little (39) during the game against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium.

On the bright side

However, elevation can impact the game in other ways, too. The lower air pressure in Denver has anecdotally had a huge effect on the actual footballs. Quarterbacks can supposedly throw it farther, and kickers can boot it from further away, too.

The Jaguars already have one of the strongest legs in the league on the roster with Cam Little, who nailed a 68-yarder to break the NFL record earlier this season.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski talk during the second quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla.

One has to wonder how far his range will extend in the thin air at Mile High. Coen is definitely intrigued by the prospect: "Yeah, it'd be cool to watch. I know my golf ball goes a lot further than it does out here, I think.

So, I'm excited to see what that looks like, and maybe it's a big factor in the game, maybe it's not, but I do think it'll be pretty cool to watch him at least let it rip."

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen stands on the sidelines during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

