1 Broncos Defender Will Be Pesky Test for Jaguars' Offense

The Jacksonville Jaguars face an immense challenge in Week 16. They go on the road to take on the Denver Broncos, their toughest opponent in over a month and arguably the entire season.

The Broncos have climbed to the top of the AFC with a 12-2 record after rattling off 11 straight wins. The Jaguars are looking to end their streak.

Doing so would essentially lock up the AFC South for Jacksonville, as it currently boasts a one-game lead over the Houston Texans, with matchups against the fading Indianapolis Colts and bottom-feeder Tennessee Titans to finish the season.

Losing against the Broncos would mean giving up the division to the Texans, given that Houston handles its business versus the Las Vegas Raiders, as expected.

Pat Surtain II might be the best defender the Jaguars have faced

Needless to say, Week 16 is a crucial moment for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It's not a "must-win," but losing would severely hamper their chances to host a playoff game this year, while pulling off the upset against the Denver Broncos would give them an outside shot at possibly rising to the No. 1 seed in the AFC and earning a first-round bye.

Jacksonville's offense will have to be on its A-game, as the Broncos are a defensive team first, led by stars like Nik Bonitto and Pat Surtain II.

The Jaguars have faced some top-notch defenders this year, including the Houston Texans' Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter, and Derek Stingley Jr. twice, but Surtain II might be the best they'll see this season. Pro Football Focus has Surtain II graded as the 16th-best cornerback in football in 2025. Head Coach Liam Coen spoke on what makes him such a special talent:

"The length, speed, combination, physicality, ball skills, anticipation, you name it. Very talented player, competitive, will tackle, he’s kind of got all the skills and traits, obviously reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

So very talented player that we’ve got to be aware of, have to go and win one-on-one matchups when we do have those opportunities, and give our guys quality throws to put in places where he can't go get his length and hands on it. So definitely somebody that we need to be aware of throughout the entire game.”

The Broncos prefer to play man defense, trusting Surtain II and the rest of their secondary to lock down matchups. Trevor Lawrence, Jakobi Meyers, and Brian Thomas Jr. have all shown the ability to beat that coverage in their careers. They'll have to do so consistently if they want to pull off the upset in Denver.

